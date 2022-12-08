BUTTE – North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division action continues on Friday night, as the Butte Cobras (12-10-1-0, 25 points) and Helena Bighorns (17-5-1-1, 36 points) matchup at 7:30 p.m at the Butte Community Ice Center.
The teams will travel to Helena on Saturday for a 7 p.m. battle.
This series is the last before the NA3HL Showcase Dec. 18-20, which will be held in Blaine, Minn.
The 2022-2023 series
Helena leads this season’s series, 2-1. The teams split at BCIC, with the Cobras winning 4-3 on Nov. 18 and Helena winning 3-0 over Butte on Nov. 26. Helena won the lone game in their home arena, a 5-2 victory over the Cobras on Nov. 19.
Big names, big games
Helena goalkeeper Marek Andres has been in net all three games for the Bighorns, having logged a 2-1 record with a 2.00 goals allowed average (GAA), with six goals allowed, and .938 save percentage.
Butte goaltender Caleb Cross has played in two of the three games, with a 1-1 record, a 3.00 GAA, six goals allowed, 95 saves and a .941 save percentage.
There are plenty of scorers to keep an eye on in this series.
For Butte, Nick Bradshaw (two goals, two assists), Tamer Billman (two goals, assist), Caelin Chinery (goal, two assists), Cade Wessman (two assists), and Patrick Crooks (goal, assist) have scored at least two points in the series. Andres had shut out the Cobras’ offense in the Nov. 26 contest.
For Helena, Tyler Bloom (goal, four assists), Tyler Alldredge (three goals), Harlan Wojtusik (two goals, assist), Thomas Hollon (goal, assist), Cade Hollon (goal, assist), Derek Rassell (two assists) and Owen Ramsay (two assists) have been the multi-point scorers in the series.
Butte’s top five scorers
Nick Bradshaw (15-18-33), Cade Wessman (7-20-27), Caelin Chinery (9-15-24), Patrick Crooks (10-12-22), and Luke Schleusner (11-10-21)
Helena’s top five scorers
Tyler Bloom (13-14-27), Harlan Wojtusik (18-7-25), Camden Cunningham (12-21-33), Dylan Cunningham (1-18-19), and Braden Cunningham (6-12-18).
Butte and Helena scorers in the NA3HL top 20
The Cobras’ Nick Bradshaw is the only player in this series currently in the top 20 in points, with his 33 points tied for 15th overall.
Helena’s Harlan Wojtusik has 18 goals, which is tied for eighth in the league. Bradshaw’s 15 goals are tied for 13th.
Goalies in the NA3HL top 20
Helena’s Gabe Swanson started the season 8-1 with a 1.32 GAA and had five shutouts. Although he has not played in a game since Nov. 11, he still leads the league in GAA and shutouts.
Marek Andres (4-2, two shutouts), 1.50 GAA, 191 saves, .953 save percentage) and Jesse Schindel (40101, 2.55 GAA, 176 saves, .903 save percentage) have been solid in goal for Helena this season.
Butte’s Caleb Cross has been solid in goal for the Cobras this season. Cross is 8-6 with a 3.02 GAA, has allowed 42 goals on 624 shots, and has a .933 save percentage with a shutout.
Braylon Rogers, Joshua Horacek, and Nikolai Wallery have all seen time between the pipes for the Cobras.
Killer penalty kills
Helena leads the Frontier Division and are fourth in the NA3HL overall in penalty killing, working at an 86.9% clip, and have allowed just 14 power-play goals in 24 games. The Bighorns have scored six times short-handed.
Butte is short-handed the least in the division, having yielded 77 opportunities to opponents. The Cobras kill penalties at a rate of 76.7% and have two short-handed goals.
The power-plays are mid-range
The Cobras have had 96 power-play opportunities, tied for sixth in the division with Badlands. However, Butte coverts power-play chances at an 18.8% rate, as opposed to Badlands’ 12.5%, and is fourth in the division. The Cobras have scored 18 goals with the man advantage and yielded one short-handed goal.
Helena has had 110 power-play chances and scored 19 times, which is a rate of 17.3%. The Bighorns have allowed three short-handed goals.
Other action in the Frontier Division
While Butte and Helena will play a home-and-home series, the other three matchups will be two-game sets in the same city.
Badlands travels to Bozeman to take on the Icedogs, Yellowstone makes the trek to Gillette, and Great Falls heads to Sheridan.
