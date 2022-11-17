BUTTE – With their performance over the first two months of the season, the Butte Cobras are off to their best start in franchise history.
They will be mightily tested this weekend, as they will take on the second-place Helena Bighorns and a North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Conference three-game.
Friday night’s game will be at the Butte Community Ice Center at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s contest will be at the Helena Ice Arena at 7:05 p.m. Game time for both matchups is 7:30 p.m. The third game of the set will be on Nov. 26 in Butte.
The Bighorns (13-3-1-1, 28 points) alone in second place, nine points in front of Butte and Sheridan, both with 9-8-1-0 records (19 points).
Butte’s 19 points in the standings are nearly half way to their high of 40 points, which was set last season. The Cobras have 26 games remaining in the regular season.
Home vs. road records
Butte and Helena have each hosted six games.
The Bighorns are 5-0-1-0 (11 points) at home, having outscored opponents 28-9.
The Cobras are 5-1 (10 points) at the Butte Community Ice Center, having outscored opponents 27-14.
Both teams have played 12 road games.
The Bighorns are 8-3-0-1 (17 points) away from Helena, outscoring opponents 49-26.
Butte is 4-7-1-0 (nine points) away from the BCIC, having been outscored 48-33.
The series
Helena swept last year’s series, 8-0, and outscored Butte 52-16. The Bighorns lead the all-time series 24-4.
The Cobras’ last win in the series came on March 20, 2021, when the defeated the Bighorns at the BCIC, 5-4.
Top scorers
Nick Bradshaw (12-15-27, 1.50 points per game), Cade Wessman (6-17-23, 1.28 ppg), and Luke Schleusner (10-7-17, 1.70 ppg) have been the top scorers for the Cobras. However, with Schleusner missing the past few games with an injury, Patrick Crooks (8-10-18), Caelin Chinery (7-10-17), Tamer Billman (3-10-13, 105 PIM), Tyler Tosch (4-8-12), and Micah Williamson (6-4-10) have stepped in to help the Cobras in with their scoring touch.
Harlan Wojtusik (14-6-20, 1.11 ppg), Tyler Bloom (10-10-20, 1.33 ppg) and TJ Norris (7-8-15) have been a scoring force up front. The Cunningham trio, Braden, Camden, and Dylan have combined for 15 goals, 36 assists, and 51 points for the Bighorns.
Catching, sticking, and kicking
The goalies in this series have played well for their teams in 2022.
Helena’s goalies have an aggregate 1.86 goals allowed average (GAA) and .927 save percentage, which is a testament to not only solid goaltending but stout defense as well.
Gabe Swanson is one of the best goaltenders in the entire NA3HL. He is 8-1 with a 1.32 GAA in ten games between the pipes. His backup, Jesse Schindel is 4-1 with one OT loss and has a 1.32 GAA.
Butte’s goaltending has well improved over the past three seasons. The Cobras have a goals allowed average of 3.31 and a save percentage of .923.
Caleb Cross (6-5, 3.12 GAA, .929 save percentage) and Braylon Rogers (3-2, 3.09 GAA, .924 save percentage) have carried the bulk of the work this season.
Special teams
Both teams are in the middle of the Frontier fray on the power play.
Butte is 16-of-79 (20.3%) with the man advantage and Helena kills penalties at a rate of 84.1% (69-of-82, second in division). The Bighorns have scored five times shorthanded, and the Cobras have allowed one shorthanded goal.
The Bighorns are 16-of-86 on the power play (18.6%), while the Cobras have killed 47-of-62 penalties (75.8%, sixth in division). Helena has allowed two shorthanded goals and Butte has yet to score shorthanded.
Each team’s 16 power play goals rank third in the division.
