SHERIDAN, Wyoming - The Butte Cobras head east, seeking their first North American 3 Hockey League win of the season this weekend in Sheridan.
Friday and Saturday games will be at the Whitney Rink in the M&M Center, with each game starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Cobras are coming off a 3-2 loss at Great Falls last Saturday.
Tamer Billman and Patrick Crooks had a goal and an assist against the Americans. Caelin Chinery assisted on both goals.
Butte converted 1-of-7 power play opportunities against the Americans, blasting 67 shots against goaltender Josh Koziol. However, the Cobras could not tie the game in the closing moments.
Caleb Cross stopped 45 of 48 shots for the Cobras.
Sheridan split a weekend series against Yellowstone at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.
The Hawks weathered a goal from Wyatt O’Donohue 26 seconds into the opener against the Quake.
Sheridan bounced back with a pair of second-period and the go-head tally from Ryan McKenna, which included the game-winner with 5:37 to play in the second period to give the Hawks a win on Friday, 4-2.
The Quake grabbed a three-goal lead over the first 28 minutes to ground the Hawks, 4-1.
McKenna’s short-handed goal with 1:57 to play in the second period was the lone Sheridan goal.
For the season, Butte is 1-of-7 on the power play and 2-of-3 on the penalty kill. Sheridan is 4-of-7 with the man advantage and 8-of-10 on the penalty kill, with a short-handed goal to their credit.
In other action in the NA3HL’s Frontier Conference, Helena travels to Great Falls on Friday and hosts Bozeman on Saturday.
Yellowstone will play a two-game series in Rapid City, South Dakota, against the Badlands Sabres.
The Gillette Wild are off until Sept. 23-24 when they travel for a two-game set against Badlands.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.