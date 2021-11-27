The Quake scored a pair of third-period goals but it was too little, too late and the Cobras defeated Yellowstone 5-2 on Saturday night in Cody Wyoming, for Butte's fourth straight win.

Just like Friday night, the Cobras took control early with three first-period goals. David Hanny scored in the second, his second goal of the game, to stretch the lead to 4-0. 

Gabe Coppo and Brandon Kididis found the back of the net in the third for Yellowstone to cut the Butte lead to 4-2. Drysten Bailey scored with 11 seconds to go to make it 5-2.

Dale Pfannenstein saved 34 of 36 shots for the Cobras, who outscored the Quake 11-4 over the past two nights.

Tags

Load comments