BUTTE – The Butte Cobras will host the Helena Bighorns in North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division action on Saturday night at Butte Community Ice Center.
The opening faceoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
Butte (10-9-1-0, 21 points) is coming off a two-game split last with weekend with the Bighorns. The Cobras won the Friday night game in Butte, 4-3. Helena won on their home ice on Saturday night, 5-2.
The Cobras and Helena have each played seven home games this season, tied for the least amount. Great Falls has hosted 14 games, Badlands has had 12 home games, and the rest of the division hosted ten games each.
Butte is 6-1 at BCIC, while Helena is 6-0-1 at Helena Ice Arena.
The Bighorns are 8-4-0-1 in 13 road games this season, second-best in the division behind Gillette, who is 9-0-0-1 in ten road contests.
Helena played Great Falls on Wednesday, a rescheduled contest from Nov. 5 due to a shortage of officials. The Bighorns won the contest, 3-0.
The series
Last weekend’s contest were the first two of eight games between the two teams this season. The series is tied 1-1.
Top scorers (As of Nov. 22)
Nick Bradshaw (14-17-31) leads all scorers with 31 points, which is 12th in the NA3HL.
Cade Wessman (6-19-25), Patrick Crooks (9-11-20, 5 power-play goals), Caelin Chinery (8-12-20), Luke Schleusner (10-8-18), and Tamer Billman (5-11-16) are also amongst the top scoring forwards for the Cobras.
Tyler Tosch (4-8-12), Quinn Nichols (1-6-7), Carson Streich (1-6-7), Carter Large (1-5-6), and Anthony Johnson (0-6-6) are the top scoring defensemen for Butte.
Tyler Bloom (10-14-24) is the leading scorer for Helena. Harlan Wojtusik (16-7-23), Camden Cunningham (9-10-19), Braden Cunningham (6-12-18), and Dylan Cunningham (1-15-16) rounding out the Bighorns’ top five scorers, with Dylan Cunningham leading all defensemen.
Net assets
Butte has a goals allowed average (GAA) of 3.38 per contest, 69 goals allowed, 912 saves and a combined save percentage of .924.
Caleb Cross (7-5), Butte’s primary goaltender, has played in 12 games, has a GAA of 3.11, has allowed 37 goals, made 532 saves, and has a save percentage of .930.
Helena has one of the best GAA’s in the league with a 1.98. The staff has allowed a total of 40 goals, made 542 saves, and has a .926 save percentage.
Gabe Swanson (8-1, 1.32 GAA, 12 goals allowed, 211 saves, .943 save percentage), Helena’s primary netminder, did not play against Butte last weekend.
Marek Andres (1-1, 3.00 GAA, 75 saves on 81 shots, .920 save percentage) started both games last weekend against the Cobras.
Jesse Schindel (4-1-1, 2.55 GAA, 17 goals allowed, 176 saves, .903 save percentage) is the backup for Helena.
Special teams
Both teams managed to avoid frequent trips to the penalty box last weekend. The penalty kills for both squads during last weekend’s matchup were good.
In 2022-2023, Helena has collected 450 penalty minutes (PIM), third-most in the division. Butte has collected 303 PIM, second-least in the Frontier.
Butte killed off 5-of-6 manpower disadvantages, while Helena killed off all four penalties.
For the season, Butte converts on 19.3% of its power-plays (16-of-83), while Helena converts on 18.5% of power-plays (17-of-92).
On the penalty kill, Helena leads the division with a success rate of 84.9% (73-of-86), while Butte kills off 76.5% of their penalties (52-of-68).
Helena has scored five short-handed goals and have allowed three.
Butte has scored one shorty and allowed one.
Future on the frontier
Two weekend series are on the horizon for the Cobras before the Christmas break.
Butte travels to Riley Arena to take on the Yellowstone Quake Dec. 2-3 before another home-and-home series with Helena Dec. 9-10.
The Bighorns host Gillette in a two-game series Dec. 2-3 before their home-and-home with Butte.
