BLAINE, Minn. - The Butte Cobras looked to finish their pre-Christmas schedule in the win column on Tuesday afternoon, as they took on the Willmar WarHawks in their final game at the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Showcase at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.
Cobras nearly erased a three-goal margin and a pair of two-goal deficits during a tough battle against the rugged WarHawks.
However, the Cobras ran out of time and fell to Willmar, 5-4.
Tyler Misialek scored Willmar’s first goal at the 3:30 mark of the first period. Denys Honcharenko and Michael Sweetland assisted on Misialek’s eighth goal of the season
Blaise Schutt scored 2:36 later, as Braydon Buckingham and Christian Kankelfrtitz assisted to give Willmar a 2-0 lead.
Luc Corbin scored a shorthanded goal 7:35 into the second period that increased the WarHawks’ lead to three. Sam Holm assisted on Corbin’s tally.
Luke Schleusner 13th goal of the season put Butte on the board with 7:59 to play in the second, on a goal assisted by Cade Wessman and Kazden Stineff.
Forty-eight seconds later, Wessman and Schleusner assisted on Nick Bradshaw’s 17th goal of the season to narrow the margin to one goal.
Misialek’s second goal of the contest with 6:12 left in the second reestablished a two-goal cushion for the WarHawks.
Tamer Billman assisted on Patrick Crooks’ 12th goal of the season, as the Cobras narrowed the deficit to one goal, 4-3, with 1:48 left in the second period.
Schutt’s second goal of the game came with 8:04 to play to reestablish the two-goal cushion.
Schleusner’s unassisted power-play goal with 3:15 to play gave Butte hope. However, they were unable to get the game-tying goal and fell to the WarHawks.
Zackary Ortolano stopped 25-of-29 Butte shots in the win for Willmar.
Caleb Cross stopped 35-of-40 shots for the Cobras.
The showcase presented plenty of promise for players that had not seen the ice a great deal. Although the Cobras were outscored in the tournament 14-9, fourteen different Cobras scored in the tournament, led by Cade Wessman’s four points (goal, three assists). Schleusner led the Cobras in goals with two.
Braylon Rogers and Nikolai Wallery got valuable playing experience in goal while having allowed Cross to rest on Monday. Cross faced 105 shots in two games for the Cobras, having stopped 98.
The Cobras return to action on Dec. 30 as they travel to take on the Yellowstone Quake for a two-game set in Cody, Wyoming.
