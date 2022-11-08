BUTTE – The coiling and hissing that many are hearing from the Butte Community Ice Center are not only the curling stones and brooms.
It is the North American 3 Hockey League’s Butte Cobras, The Mining City’s scrappy junior hockey squad.
With the season is roughly one-third of the way through. The Cobras are 8-7 with two overtime wins and an overtime loss. Their 17 points place them in third place in the highly competitive Frontier Division.
Butte general manager/head coach Kirk Golden has received a great deal of praise about his Cobras. The former Great Falls assistant took over as head coach in March 2021. When he took over, the team’s first three seasons were rough. The Cobras were a combined 19-109-6-2, which is a total of 46 points.
Since Golden’s arrival, the perception and culture of the team has changed. His first campaign, the 2021-2022 season, Golden’s Cobras went 19-26-2-0 (40 points, doubled from the 2020-2021 season of 20 points) and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in history.
His record since taking over is 27-33-2-1. For some, that does not sound impressive. Considering where Butte was at a little under two years ago, they are light years better. The Cobras have battled from the basement, coiled, hissing, and striking.
“I am very happy with where we are currently in the standings,” Golden said. “I do feel we let a few points go that we should have gotten, but we are headed in the right direction. The boys have been playing hard and have had a few big comeback wins this season which shows the character of our group. They don’t give up, they keep battling. The Copper City Comeback Kings is a term we have embraced this season. “
Interviewed before the 2022-2023 campaign, Golden discussed the improvement that was needed on special teams. At the end of last season, Butte was at 15.6% on the power play and 79% on the penalty kill. Through 16 games, the Cobras are at 20.3% with man advantage and 75.9% killing penalties shorthanded.
“We had a good power play performance this past Friday,” Golden said. “There is still room for improvement on both sides of special teams play. We need to be better at both.”
Nick Bradshaw, Cade Wessman, and Luke Schleusner have had an excellent start. A couple of weeks ago, Bradshaw was third in the league in scoring and his 2.57 points per game led the NA3HL. Wessman was fifth in the league and Schleusner was in the top five in defenseman scoring.
“Bradshaw, Wessman, and Schleusner are all having great seasons,” Golden said. “Schleusner used to be a defenseman and is still listed as defenseman/forward but plays forward primarily. Those three together on a line can be extremely dominant. Luke has been battling a couple injuries lately and didn’t play this past weekend due to an upper body injury. We are seeing some improvement but still not sure if he can play this upcoming weekend.”
With opposing defenses concentrating to neutralize the Cobras’ top production line, Bradshaw and Wessman are still producing. However, the Cobras second and third lines are picking up the scoring slack.
“We have had some other players step up and have been adding to our offensive depth,” Golden said. “Patrick Crooks, Caelin Chinery, Tamer Billman, and Micah Williamson have all raised their level of play which has strengthened our lineup.”
The defense and goaltenders have had a solid start. Caleb Cross and Braylon Rogers have been steady in net so far and the defense has worked well to support their efforts between the pipes.
“Our biggest improvement from last season is our defensive depth,” Golden said. “We are very confident in all of our defensemen. Carson Streich, Quinn Nichols, and Ross Biggerstaff are our returners on the back end. Newcomers Carter Large, Weston Villers, Anthony Johnson, and Tyler Tosch have all adapted quickly to the Junior A level. I have been impressed by their play, and they all keep getting better each game. Caleb Cross and Braylon Rogers have been great in net for us. It was fun to see Cross get his first shutout of the season this past Friday.”
Like every weekend is in NA3HL, it’s a big four points on the line as the Cobras have the weekend series at Yellowstone in Cody, Wyoming. Butte won 3-0 and 4-3 over the Quake last weekend at the Butte Community Ice Center.
“Yellowstone works hard,” Golden said. “They play a good game but if our guys are playing their best, I like how we stack up.”
Butte has played ten games on the road so far this season and 3-6-1 away from BCIC. Many fans have watched the Cobras on Hockey TV when the team has been on the road and when fans can't make it to BCIC for home contests.
In the six games that Cobras have been at home, the Cobras’ Crew have been pumped. They are 5-1 at BCIC, having scored 27 goals and allowed only 14. Drawing fans to the barn, old and new, has been a major motivator for Golden’s squad.
“We love the excitement and support that the Butte Cobras fans have been showing this season.” Golden said. “It has been an exciting atmosphere each of our home games. The noise from the crowd really gets the guys going, and it’s fun to see when they deliver, which makes it even louder. It is great getting people that have never seen games live before. The speed, physicality, and skill on display is an entertaining show to watch. Also, it's great to get old Butte hockey fans back into the rink to support the squad.”
