BUTTE — The Great Falls Americans kept the Cobras out of the net for the final 58 minutes on their way to a 4-1 victory Friday night in Great Falls.
Butte's Caelin Chinery got the scoring underway during the second minute of the first period. Cade Wessman and Jonathan Schoof picked up an assist on the play. Fewer than 45 seconds later, Hunter Maschke tied things up at 1-1 for the Americans. Petr Van Voorhis and Jay Alford were credited with an assist each. In the seventh minute, Joshua Serino put Great Falls up 2-1 with assists from Jay Alford and Maschke.
It was all Great Falls in the second period. Tyler Sunagel found the back of the net in the ninth minute to make it 3-1. Jackson Henningsgard extended the Americans' lead to 4-1 with a goal in the 17th minute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.