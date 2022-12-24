BUTTE – After 14 weekends and 28 games since September 10, the Butte Cobras are able to grab break over the Christmas holiday to rest and recuperate, following the North American 3 Hockey League Showcase earlier this week in Blaine, Minn.
The Cobras went 1-2 at Schwan Super Rink, playing non-division opponents Louisiana, Milwaukee, and Willmar.
The team is 7-9-1 (15 points, having been outscored 68-50) away from the Butte Community Ice Center. The Cobras will have five road games (two at Yellowstone, two at Bozeman, one at Helena) from Dec. 30 to Jan. 14. The lone home game in that stretch will be against Great Falls on Jan. 6. The final regular-season road game for the Cobras will be at Helena on March 4.
However, Butte’s home schedule sets up incredibly well after their Jan. 14 trip to the Helena Ice Arena. The Cobras, who are 7-4 (14 points, having outscored opponents, 41-31) at Butte Community Ice Center this season, will play 11 straight games at their home rink.
"We need to start games better," Butte general manager/head coach Kirk Golden said. " We have gotten too comfortable coming from behind. We have had some huge comeback wins throughout the season, which shows the character of our guys. There is something to be said about that but imagine if we started all of those games on top."
Although the Cobras will have the luxury of not traveling out of the Mining City over a span of six weeks, the schedule presents challenges. The Americans start the homestand on Jan. 20, then division leading Gillette Wild heads to town Jan. 27-28. The Sheridan Hawks swoop in for a pair of series on Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18. The Badlands Sabres pop in for two series on Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 24-25. Helena closes the homestand, as the Bighorns and Cobras play on March 3. That game will also represent Butte’s final home game of the regular season.
"We are looking forward to more home games in the second half of our season," Golden said. "We love playing in the Snake Pit! It is a tough place to play, and with our loud and rowdy fans supporting us, we can really get into a groove during this second half of the season!"
Team play
Through 28 games, Butte is 14-13 with an overtime loss (29 points) and sits in third place, eight points behind Sheridan in third place, and two points in front of Great Falls. The Cobras have scored 91 goals and have allowed 99. Butte is the least penalized team in the Frontier Division with 347 PIM, an average of 12.4 minutes a game.
Special teams play
While the Cobras do not take many penalties, they also do not get a great deal of power-play opportunities.
Butte is 77-of-96 with the man advantage (19.8%) which is fifth in the Frontier Division. Only Great Falls (92 opportunities) draw less chances on the power-play.
Patrick Crooks (five goals, four assists), Micah Williamson (four goals, four assists, Tyler Tosch (three goals, three assists), and Caelin Chinery (goal, five assists) are the power-play scoring leaders for the Cobras.
Gillette is a mind-blowing 61-of-161 (37.9%) with the man advantage.
The Cobras are 59-of-77 (76.6%) on the penalty kill, good for fifth in the division. Helena leads the division in penalty-killing, working at an 86.9% rate (93-of-107).
Nick Bradshaw and Cade Wessman have accounted for the Cobras’ two shorthanded goals this season. Weston Villers has registered two shorthanded assists, and Chinery and Quinn Nichols have an assist each.
Special teams efficiency (STE = power-play plus penalty kill) is a good indicator of where a team stands when up or down a man due to a penalty. Anything percentage ranging from 100%-105% is considered efficient, and anything above 105.1% is deemed an excellent quality rate. The Cobras efficiency percentage is 97.4% (19.8% PP, 76.6% PK).
"We can still of course improve on our special teams," Golden said. "Our power play and penalty kill needs to be better if we want to make a deep run into playoffs. "
Other Frontier Division STE percentages are:
Gillette 124.2% (37.9% PP, 86.3 PK), Helena 106.9% (20.0% PP, 86.9% PK), Sheridan 103.5% (28.5% PP, 74.5%), Great Falls 95.7% (21.7% PP, 74.0%), Yellowstone 95.2% (17.2% PP, 78.1% PK), Bozeman 90.6% (11.8% PP, 78.8%), and Badlands 79.5% (12.5% PP, 67.0% PK).
Cobras’ net-finders
Butte’s top-six forwards have lit the lamp on a regular basis.
Nick Bradshaw (17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points) spent much of the regular season in the league’s top ten in scoring, having logged three goals and five assists in his last seven games.
With the scoring spreading around, the Cobras have been able to take advantage of Cade Wessman’s (9-25-34) ability to set up plays. Wessman has three goal and six assists in his last seven games.
Caelin Chinery (11-18-29) had three goals and five assists in a four-game stretch prior to the NA3HL Showcase.
Since returning from injury, Luke Schleusner has regained his scoring touch, having logged four goals and four assists in his last seven games.
Patrick Crooks (12-14-26) had three goals and three assist in his past seven games.
Tamer Billman (6-15-21, five power-play goals) has been great both ways, as he had mixed in six points (goal, five assists) in his past six games while doling out physicality.
Although his numbers (7-10-17) go unnoticed many times, Tyler Tosch has managed to score key goals at best times for Butte.
"New additions in Tyler Tosch, Anthony Johnson, Weston Villers, and Carter Large have really strengthened our back end. Cade Wessman, Nick Bradshaw, and Luke Schleusner have continued to be a dominant force, when healthy. We have battled a few injuries throughout the lineup all season, so hoping the holiday break let guys' bodies heal. Veteran leaders Caelin Chinery and Tamer Billman have upped their production since last season and seem to be the spark that gets the guys going often. Carson Streich has also stepped into a leadership role and really helps our players stay focused on the task at hand."
Net assets
Butte goaltenders have combined for a 3.45 goals allowed average (GAA) through 27 games, have a .925 save percentage, and have 1,307 saves.
Caleb Cross (10-6, one shutout, 3.13 GAA, 780 saves, .925 save percentage, 1,014 minutes) has had a consistent season in goal. Cross’ backup, Braylon Rogers (3-5, 3.97 GAA, .912 save percentage), has been a steady backup.
"Caleb Cross has been our guy in net. Cross has been very consistent," Golden said. "He wants the big games and performs well under pressure. Patrick Crooks has elevated his game since joining our squad at the end of last season. He can be a dominant player when he is buzzing. Our defensive unit has been great for us."
