The Helena Bighorns have gotten off to a strong start so far in the new year but following a loss to the Butte Cobras Friday night, Helena fell to 3-3 in the new year and to 9-14 overall this season.
The Bighorns beat Butte back on Jan. 8, as well as Missoula last weekend, but the Bighorns couldn't make it three in a row as the Cobras won the game inside the Helena Ice Arena 4-1.
The Bighorns outshot Butte 60-42, however, Cobras goalie Tommy Near stopped 59 shots. Both teams were held scoreless in the first period, yet in the second, Jonah Gilbert scored twice. Andrew MacCallum scored in between those goals to keep the Bighorns within striking distance at 2-1.
In the third period though, Zane Cluphf of the Cobras found the net twice as Butte won 4-1. Anthony Adleman was hit with the loss between the pipes as he allowed four goals. He did notch 38 saves.
Helena will host Bozeman on Saturday night at the Helena Ice Arena at 7:05 p.m. The Bighorns currently sit in sixth in the Frontier and Bozeman is ahead of them in fifth, with 22 points compared to 18 for Helena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.