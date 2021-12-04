The Cobras scored three goals in each period on their way to blowing out the Yellowstone Quake 9-1 on Saturday night at the Butte Community Ice Center.
Luke Schleusner found the back of the net four times before the second intermission. He had a hat trick secured before the halfway mark of the second period, and scored all three Butte goals in the second.
Caelin Chinery, Cade Wessman, Tamer Billman (2) and Noah Williamson also scored goals for the Cobras.
Alan Carreon managed a late goal for the Quake.
Braylon Rogers topped 34 out of 35 shots in net for the Cobras.
Neither Yellowstone goalie had much luck. Luc Haggit allowed five goals on 29 shots before Cole Eastman came in and allowed four goals on 44 shots.
