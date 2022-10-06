BUTTE - The Butte Cobras will have a home-and-home this weekend against the Great Falls Americans.
On Friday, the teams will do battle at the Great Falls Iceplex. On Saturday, the teams will matchup at the rink at Butte Community Ice Center.
Butte (4-3, 8 points) sits in third place in the Frontier Division, a point behind the Gillette Wild (4-1-0-1, 9 points) and eight points behind the first-place Helena Bighorns (8-0, 16 points).
The teams have split the season series, with the home teams winning both matchups.
On Sept. 10, Great Falls’ Noah Osiowy netted the game winner as the Americans nipped the Cobras, 3-2.
Jace Thompson and Ben Cremers scored goals in the contest for Great Falls.
Tamer Billman and Patrick Crooks tallied for the Cobras.
Josh Koziol stopped 65 of Butte’s 67 shots on goal. Caleb Cross saved 45-of-48 shots for Butte.
Last Saturday, the Cobras set a season-high in scoring, as they skated over Great Falls, 9-3.
Nick Bradshaw scored seven points, including a hat trick, and Luke Schleusner scored three goals and logged two assists.
Bradshaw got the Cobras on the board just 69 seconds into the game. Luke Schleusner scored with 9:53 left in the period, and the 2-0 advance stood at the intermission.
In a period that saw six combined goals scored, Bradshaw scored 68 seconds the extend Butte’s lead to 3-0.
Great Falls sandwiched goals by Thompson and William Fallman around Schleusner’s second of the night.
Cade Wessman and Patrick Crooks scored power-play goals 2:55 apart to give Butte a 6-2 lead, which was the score at the end of the period.
Casey Otis tallied a goal 4:59 into the third period for Butte. Bradshaw completed his hat trick with 5:17 to go in the game and Schleusner got his third goal of the game with 34 seconds to goal.
Cross stopped 46-of-49 Great Falls shots in net for the win. Koziol stopped 29-of-33 Cobras shots before Ryan Stowe took over in goal with 11:04 left in the second period. Stowe saved 29-of-34 shots.
Team stats
Butte has 28 goals for and 24 goals against. The Cobras are 5-of-26 on the power-play (15.6%) and 15-of-19 on the penalty kill (78.9%).
Great Falls has 16 goals for and 26 goals against. The Americans are 4-of-18 (22.2%) on the power-play and has allowed a short-handed goal The Americans are 22-of-27 (81.5%) on the penalty kills.
Leading scorers
Bradshaw (8-10-18) is third in the NA3HL in scoring, and leads the team in goals and scoring. Wessman (3-11-14) is fourth in the NA3HL in points and is leading the team in assists. Schleusner (6-3-9) leads Butte’s defensemen in scoring, and is tied for sixth overall in the NA3HL with Helena’s Gavyn Lund and Dylan Cunningham.
Thompson (4-3-7) leads the Americans in scoring. Tyler Sunagel and Alex Leaf each have six points, with Leaf leading Great Falls defenseman in points.
Net assets
Butte’s tandem of Caleb Cross and Braylon Rogers has a 4-3 mark with 22 goals allowed, 318 saves, a 3.09 goals allowed average, and a .931 save percentage.
Great Falls’ tandem of Josh Koziol and Nik Romahs are 2-4, have allowed 20 goals, have 263 saves, a 3.82 goals allowed average, and a .924 save percentage.
