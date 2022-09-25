The Butte Cobras played a two-game, home-and-home series with the Bozeman Icedogs as North American 3 Hockey League action continued this past weekend.
Friday night’s game at Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman was the home opener for the Icedogs.
Chris Porciuncula netted two goals as the Icedogs treated their fans to a 4-1 victory over the Cobras.
Owen House got Bozeman on the board with a tally with 2:27 remaining in the opening period. Said Ayala and Mattias Godfrey picked up the assists for the Icedogs.
Bozeman extended their lead to 2-0 when Kole Morris deposited a shot past Butte goaltender Caleb Cross 5:20 into the second period. Bryce Sturm and Bodie Shepardson picked up the helpers for Bozeman.
Porciuncula’s first goal came with 8:11 left in the second period. Braden Koliha and Cole Busher assisted on the tally.
Luke Schleusner scored the lone goal of the game for the Cobras moments later, as Nick Bradshaw and Cade Wessner set up the goal.
Five minutes later, on a Bozeman power play, Busher and Koliha set up Prociuncula’s second goal of the game to give the Icedogs a 4-1 lead.
Cam Milewski stopped 42 of 43 Butte shots on goal.
Cross stopped 38 of Bozeman’s 42 shots on net.
The Cobras were 0-of-7 on the power play and killed four of five penalties.
Bozeman was 1-of-5 with the man advantage.
Saturday’s scene shifted to the Butte Community Ice Center as the Cobras hosted the Icedogs in their home opener.
After a scoreless first period, Butte scored two goals in 17 seconds in the second and held on for a 4-2 win over the Icedogs.
The first period was filled with fast skating and a combined 33 shots on goal (Bozeman 22, Butte 11). Milewski and Cobras’ secondary goalkeeper Braylon Rogers kept goose eggs on the scoreboard for each side after a period of play.
Bradshaw and Anthony Johnson set up Bradshaw’s goal with 3:18 to play in the second period to put the Cobras up 1-0.
Tyler Tosch, who made his Cobras debut, scored 17 seconds later following up a loose puck. Caelin Chinery and Patrick Crooks picked up the assists on the goal.
Wessman deposited a shot on the power play past Milewski 5:20 into the third period to extend the Cobras’ advantage to 3-0. Bradshaw and Johnson picked up the helpers on Wessman’s goal.
Crooks picked up Butte’s second power-play goal of the game with 11:27 to play as Quinn Nichols, and Tamer Billman set up the man-advantage tally.
Bozeman scored two goals in a 4:05 span to split the margin. Porciuncula scored his third goal of the series on a Koliha assist with 7:38 to play in the game. Shepardson assisted on Spencer Wilkinson’s goal with 3:33 to play.
The Icedogs pulled Milewski from the net for the extra attacker with 1:45 to go. However, a slashing minor to Sturm with 49 seconds to play forced Milewski back into the Bozeman goal for the remainder of the game.
Rogers picked up the win in net for Butte, as he stopped 52 of 54 Bozeman shots.
Milewski saved 40 of 44 shots in the loss.
Butte was 2-of-3 on the power play. Bozeman was 0-of-1 with the man advantage.
The Cobras improved to 3-2 on the season, tied with Gillette for second place in the Frontier Division with six points.
Butte will play games on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, they return to Haynes Pavilion to take on Bozeman. The Cobras will host the Great Falls Americans at Butte Community Ice Center on Saturday.
Bozeman dropped to 1-4 with two points in eighth place. Following their game at home against Butte, they will host first-place Helena on Saturday.
