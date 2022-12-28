The Butte Cobras will start the post-Christmas schedule on Friday night against the Yellowstone Quake in Cody, Wyoming.
First puck drop on Friday and Saturday nights will be at 7:30 p.m.
Butte (14-13-1, 29 points, fourth place) leads this season’s series, 5-1.
“I am pretty happy with how we did for the first half of the season, but I am not satisfied,” Butte general manager/head coach Kirk Golden said. “There are many games that I felt we could have won but let go due to minor mistakes.”
The series has had three one-goal games (all 4-3 games won but Butte), two 3-0 games (split), and a two-goal game (Butte won 4-2).
The Cobras won the last game at Cody, 4-3. Cade Wessman’s go-ahead goal with 1:16 to play lifted Butte into the win column.
Tyler Tosch (four goals, four assists) and Caelin Chinery (two goals, six assists) lead the series in scoring with eight points each for the Cobras. Patrick Crooks (four goals, two assists) has six points for Butte in the six games.
Caleb Cross has saved 164-of-172 shots he has faced in the series, winning all three games he appeared in.
Zac Orwig (two goals, five assists) leads Yellowstone in the series with seven points. Teagan Scheurer (two goals, two assists) and Sebe Perez (four assists) each have four points for the Quakes.
Butte went 1-2 at the NA3HL Showcase last week in Blaine, Minn. They logged a quality win against a stout Louisiana Drillers squad and lost a pair of games against solid quads in the Milwaukee Power and Willmar WarHawks.
Nick Bradshaw (17-21-38, 1.36 points per game) leads the Cobras in scoring. Cade Wessman (9-25-34, 1.21 points per game, team leader in assists), Caelin Chinery (11-18-29, six power-play points), Luke Schleusner (14-12-26), Patrick Crooks (12-14-26, team-leading five power-play goals, tied with nine power-play points), Tamer Billman (6-15-21, team-leading nine power-play assists), Tyler Tosch (7-10-17, six power-play points), and Micah Williamson (7-6-13, eight power-play points) have been constant contributors on offense, defense, and special teams.
Butte has a goals allowed average of 3.45, a save percentage of .925 and 1,307 saves on 1,405 shots.
Caleb Cross leads the team in games played (17), wins (10), losses (6), goals allowed average (3.13), save percentage (.932), and saves (780).
Yellowstone (9-16-3-1, 22 points, seventh place) was also 1-2 at the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine. The Quake had one-goal losses to the Atlanta Capitals and Minnesota Loons before ending the showcase with a four-goal win over Danbury.
Brayson Bennett (3-18-21, 10 power-play points) leads the Quake in scoring. Teagan Scheurer (11-6-17) and Nick Cofer (11-1-12) lead the team goals.
The Quake goaltending rotation of Edvin Falkenstrom (5-8-1-1, 2.60 GAA, shutout, two shootout wins), Steven Kelley (2-2-1-0, 3.29 GAA), and John Hughes (2-6-1-0, 3.65) have combined for a 3.03 GAA, with 1,194 saves on 1,283 shots, and a save percentage of .925.
Both teams are striving to improve from last season’s finishes. With 17 games to go, the Cobras are 11 points away from tying their franchise-best 40 points from the 2021-2022 season. The Quake are seven points away from equaling their 29 points from last season.
“In this game, the details matter,” Golden said. “If we can dial in some things systematically and be more consistent, we will be a very dangerous team come playoff time. We played some great teams at the league showcase in Minnesota and took down a talented second seed team in the Louisiana Drillers. We proved to ourselves that when we are on, we can skate with anybody.”
