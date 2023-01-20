BUTTE – The Butte Cobras began their 12-game home stand on Friday night as they hosted the Great Falls Americans to continue North American 3 Hockey League’s (NA3HL) Frontier Division play.
Patrick Crooks’ with 3:19 to play in overtime gave the Cobras a 4-3 win over the Americans.
The Cobras struck first as Patrick Crooks and Weston Villers set up a goal from Caelin Chinery. The goal 5:30 into the game, Chinery’s 13th of the season, gave Butte a 1-0 lead.
With Anthony Johnson in the penalty box for the Cobras, Chinery scored an unassisted short-handed goal. With 11:42 left in the opening period, Butte doubled their lead to 2-0.
The Americans reeled off three straight goals over the next two periods. Baden Powell scored his fifth goal of the year on the power play with 8:39 left in the period. Seventy seconds later, Silas Hughes scored his 13th of the season. The score was tied 2-2 after the first period.
Alex Leaf gave the Americans the lead on a power play goal, his fourth of the campaign, with 11:20 left in the second period.
Crooks scored his 17th goal of the season to tie the game at 3-3. Cade Wessman and Carson Streich assisted on Crooks’ power play goal with 6:10 to go in the second.
Neither team could find the go-ahead goal in the third period, so the teams went to a five-minute overtime.
Wessman and Chinery assisted on Crooks’ game-winning goal 1:41 into overtime.
Butte outshot Great Falls, 53-28.
Crooks and Chinery each scored two goals and an assist. Wessman added two assists.
Powell had a goal and assist, and Wes Weisenburger had two assists for the Americans.
Braylon Rogers stopped 16-of-19 shots through two periods. Nikolai Wallery saved all nine shots he faced in the third period and overtime.
Ryan Stowe made 49 saves for Great Falls.
The Americans host Bozeman on Saturday at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
Butte returns to action Jan. 27-28 against the Gillette Wild at the Butte Ice Plex.
