BUTTE – The Butte Cobras began their 12-game home stand on Friday night as they hosted the Great Falls Americans to continue North American 3 Hockey League’s (NA3HL) Frontier Division play.

Patrick Crooks’ with 3:19 to play in overtime gave the Cobras a 4-3 win over the Americans.

