BLAINE, Minn - The Butte Cobras started their stay at the Schwan Super Rink on Sunday afternoon against the Louisiana Drillers in the opener of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Showcase in Blaine, Minn.
The Cobras came from a goal down to score three second-period goals to outlast the Drillers, 3-2.
After the teams went scoreless in the first 20 minutes, Thomas Mougin gave the Drillers the advantage with a goal at the 2:02 mark in the second period. Mougin's eighth tally of the year was assisted by Brody Neish and Jack Lambert.
Tyler Tosch tied the game with his ninth goal of the season 5:06 into the second stanza. Jonathan O'Brien assisted on Tosch's game-tying goal.
Fifteen seconds later, Anthony Johnson assisted on Cade Wessman's ninth of the season to take a 2-1 lead.
Johnson notched his first goal of the season with 3:09 to play in the second. Casey Otis picked up the assist, his first of the season.
Micah Maldonado drew the Drillers within a goal with his 11th of the season with 1:14 to play in the game. Lambert and Neish drew the assists.
The Cobras were able to lock down defensively to seal the win.
Louisiana outshot Butte in the game, 47-46. Both teams were 0-of-5 on the power play.
Joshua Horacek got the win in net for Butte, stopping 45-of-47 shots.
John Moriarty stopped 43-of-46 in goal for Louisiana.
Both teams return to action on Monday, as the Cobras face the Milwaukee Power and Louisiana takes on Peoria at 11:15 a.m. on Monday.
