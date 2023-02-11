BUTTE – The Butte Cobras were 2-3 in their current 12-game homestand going into this weekend’s North American 3 Hockey League Frontier Division series against the Badlands Sabres.
The Cobras played their first two games without standout forward Cade Wessman, who left the team earlier in the week for personal reasons.
Butte used home ice to their advantage with a weekend sweep of the Sabres, 7-5 and 4-1.
The Cobras set four franchise records over the weekend. Their 44 overall points, 24 home points, 21 total wins and 12 home wins new marks, broken from the team’s 2021-2022 season.
On Friday, the Cobras broke a 5-5 tie with two goals in the third period to down the Sabres.
Carter Large (2:36) and Patrick Crooks (18:54, power play) sandwiched first period goals around one from Badlands’ Mason Witt (3:08).
Nick Bradshaw (5:13) and Luke Schleusner (9:10) scored early in the second period to put the Cobras up 4-1.
Keenan Howard (14:39) clipped Badlands’ margin to a pair of goals before Carson Streich (19:03) pushed the Cobras’ lead to three. Butte led at the end of the second period, 5-2.
The Sabres scored three straight goals, as AJ Petrotto (3:29, 8:04) and Dylan Woolstenhulme (7:29) helped Badlands tie the game at 5-5.
Just 16 seconds after the tying goal, Schleusner scored his second goal of the night at the 8:20 mark to give Butte the lead for good. Tyler Tosch added an insurance goal with 5:18 to play.
Butte outshot Badlands in the game, 37-26.
Schleusner (two goals, two assists), Bradshaw (goal, two assists), Crooks (goal, two assists), Tamer Billman (two assists), and David Hanny (two assists) had multi-point games for the Cobras.
Caleb Cross made 21 stops for the win in goal for Butte.
Petrotto (two goals), Ian Vannelli (two assists), and Jack Walters (two assists) had multi-point games for Badlands.
Zach Broxterman made 30 saves in goal for the Sabres.
On Saturday night, the Cobras broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period, as Billman’s tally 43 seconds in was the game-winning goal in a 4-1 Butte victory.
Quinn Nichols (6:06) opened the scoring for the Cobras in the first period.
Badlands answered late in the second period, as Dominic Powilatis (19:36) evened the score at 1-1.
Billman gave the Cobras a 2-1 lead on his first shift of the third period. Crooks (3:20) gave Butte an insurance goal on the power play and Bradshaw (17:39) scored shorthanded for the final goal of the night.
Butte outshot Badlands in the game, 46-20.
Bradshaw (goal, assist) and Schleusner (three points) collected their second multi-point game of the weekend.
Cross made 19 saves for his second win in goal for the weekend.
Broxterman stopped 42 shots for Badlands.
The Cobras (21-18-1-1, 44 points) have six games remaining, which includes a rematch against the Sheridan Hawks on Feb. 17-18 at the Butte Community Ice Center.
Sheridan, who split with the Cobras at BCIC two weeks ago, sit two points ahead of Butte in third place.
