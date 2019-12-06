BUTTE — Nick Bradshaw scored his second goal of the game with 6:37 to play to break a tie and lift the Butte Cobras to a 5-4 win over the Missoula Jr. Bruins in an NA3HL hockey game Friday night at the Butte Community Ice Center.
It was just the fourth win for the Cobras in 25 games this season. Missoula fell to 7-17.
The teams battled to a 2-2 stalemate after one period. Kyler Garsjo had his 22nd goal of the season to open the scoring for Butte. Missoula responded with a goal from Mi-Kwan Tallman, before Butte's Ty Stovin notched his 21st of the season. Trevor Prince knotted the game midway through the period.
Butte went on top 4-2 early in the second period on goals from Bradshaw and Stovin. Tyler Prince brought Missoula within 4-3 through two periods.
Tallman scored his second of the game and 12th of the season midway through the third period to knot the game at 4-4, but Bradshaw answered with the game-winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.