The Butte Cobras (3-2) will continue North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) play this weekend as they travel to Bozeman (1-4) on Friday and host Great Falls (2-2) at the Butte Community Ice Center on Saturday.
Going into this weekend’s Frontier Division play, Helena (6-0) leads Gillette (4-0) by four points in the standings. Butte (six points) is in third place, followed by a three-way tie between Great Falls, Badlands (2-4), and Yellowstone (2-4), all with four points. Sheridan (1-4-1) has three points in seventh place, and Bozeman is in the eighth spot with two points.
The season series: Butte-Bozeman and Butte-Great Falls
Butte and Bozeman split last weekend’s series, with the Icedogs winning at Haynes Pavilion, 4-1, and the Cobras victorious on their home ice, 4-2.
Great Falls nipped Butte in their lone season meeting on Sept. 10, 3-2, at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
Team statistics
Butte is 1-0 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Cobras have 17 goals for and 15 goals against with 109 penalty minutes. The Cobras are 3-of-21 (14.3%) on the power play and 11-of-14 (78.6%) on the penalty kill.
Bozeman is 1-0 at home and 0-4 away from Haynes Pavilion. The Icedogs have eight goals for and 22 goals against with 164 penalty minutes. Bozeman is 2-of-23 (8.7%) on the power play and 25-of-34 (73.5%) on the penalty kill.
Great Falls is 2-2 at home and will play their first road game at Butte Community Ice Center on Saturday. The Americans have 13 goals for and 12 against with 70 penalty minutes. Great Falls is 3-of-12 (25%) on the power play, 13-of-16 (81.3%) on the penalty kill, and has scored a short-handed goal.
Top scorers
Nick Bradshaw (four goals, five assists, nine points) leads the Cobras in scoring. Caelin Chinery and Cade Wessman (each with two goals and five assists) have seven points, and Patrick Crooks has six points.
Chris Porciuncula (4-0-4) and Braden Koliha (1-3-4) each have four points to lead the Icedogs. Bodie Shepardson has three assists on the season for Bozeman.
Jace Thompson (3-3-6) leads Great Falls with six points. Ben Cremers and Leaf Alex each have five points for the Americans.
Twine minders
Butte’s goaltending tandem of Braylon Rogers (2-0, 2.65 goals allowed average, .945 save percentage) and Caleb Cross (1-2, 3.00 GAA, .928 save percentage) have combined for a 2.85 GAA and .936 save percentage.
Bozeman’s Cam Milewski has played all five games in net and has a 1-4 mark with a 3.99 GAA and a .943 save percentage.
Great Falls’ goaltending tandem of Josh Koziol (1-2, 3.69 GAA, .930 save percentage) and Nik Romahs (1-0, 1.00 GAA, .967 save percentage) have combined for a 2-2 record with a 3.01 GAA and .936 save percentage.
Rogers, Wessman on Bauer Hockey Stars of the Week list
Gillette Wild forward Zack Slinger was named NA3HL Bauer Hockey Frontier Division Star of the week.
Slinger logged five goals in Gillette’s weekend sweep over the Badlands Sabres.
Butte goaltender Braylon Rogers and forward Cade Wessman were named to the Honorable Mention list of NA3HL Bauer Hockey Divisional Stars of the Week list for the week ending Sept. 25.
Rogers stopped 42 of 44 shots on Saturday in the Cobras’ 4-2 win over Bozeman at Butte Community Ice Center.
In the weekend series against the Icedogs, Wessman scored a goal and registered two assists in Butte’s weekend split with Bozeman.
Bozeman’s Chris Porciuncula had two goals in the Icedogs’ 4-1 win on Friday over Butte. Porciuncula also was named to the Honorable Mention team for the week.
Great Falls defenseman Baden Powell and forward Tyler Sunagel were named to the Honorable Mention squad for the week. Sunagel has two goals and two assists, and Powell has three points for the Americans in four games.
Frontier Division after the weekend
Following this weekend’s games, Butte will embark on a home-and-home series with Great Falls. The Cobras will host the Americans on Friday (Oct. 7) and will travel to Great Falls on Saturday.
Bozeman will host Helena, Gillette will travel to Yellowstone, and Badlands will host Sheridan in a trio of two-game series starting on Friday, Oct. 7.
