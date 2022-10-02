The Butte Cobras began their weekend of NA3HL Frontier Division action on Friday night at the Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman.
Kole Morris had two goals, and Kolt Gutzman registered three points as the Icedogs won their first game of the season with a 6-2 victory over the Cobras.
Bozeman took the lead on a right-wing breakout play, as Gutzman took a pass in the skates from Nate Brunelle, settled the puck down, and let loose a spinning backhander just near the right post of Butte starting goaltender Braylon Rogers. With 3:42 to go in the first period, the goal gave the Icedogs a 1-0 advantage.
Morris scored on assists from Gutzman and Dominik Hauer at the 3:08 mark of the second period. The Icedogs scored 4:42 later when Camden Lewis scored on assists from Owen House and Duncan Needham to extend the Bozeman lead to 3-0.
As Nick Bradshaw and Cade Wessman assisted, Tamer Billman got the Cobras on the board with 12:23 in the game.
Hauer (10:52), Chris Porciuncula (11:38), and Morris (17:49) helped Bozeman put the game out of reach in the third period.
Bradshaw scored with 1:23 remaining in the game, as Wessman and Billman drew the assists.
Sean Smer picked up the win in goal for Bozeman, having stopped 29 of 31 shots.
Rogers faced 41 shots from the Icedogs and saved 35.
Butte was 0-of-4 with the man advantage. Bozeman did not have a power-play opportunity in the game.
On Saturday, the Cobras hosted the Great Falls Americans at Butte Community Ice Center.
Nick Bradshaw registered three goals and four assists, and Luke Schleusner logged three goals and two assists as Butte set a season-high for goals in a game with a 9-3 win over Great Falls.
Bradshaw deposited a loose puck above the stick side of Josh Koziol at the 1:53 mark to give Butte a quick 1-0 lead. Wessman and Schleusner drew the assists on Bradshaw’s even-strength tally.
Caleb Cross drew the start in goal for the Cobras and made two key saves early in the game.
Butte took several shots even with the faceoff dots, attempting to test Koziol’s glove hand. However, Koziol was equal to the task as he steered the shots aside.
The Americans were successful early in fore-checking before the Cobras could skate their way out.
Schleusner banked in Bradshaw’s rebound off Koziol with 10:05 left in the first period to double their lead to 2-0.
Great Falls got the first power play of the contest at the 10:22 mark of the opening period. Cross made two early saves in the Cobras’ penalty kill, one while being screened, to aid the Butte defensive effort.
Koziol was forced to face three point-blank shots by Anthony Johnson and Weston Villers in the slot and Patrick Crooks from the right faceoff circle, which he made chest saves on.
Butte’s constant pressure led to several 2-on-2 and 3-on-2 breakouts into the offensive zone. However, the Cobras came up empty on poke checks by the Great Falls defense.
The Americans began checking in the neutral zone to neutralize the Cobras’ pressure. While it temporarily kept the Cobras at bay, Butte worked around it to loosen up traffic in the middle of the ice.
Bradshaw picked off a puck in the neutral zone and started a 2-of-1 rush with a minute left. Bradshaw blasted a shot from the top of the right side faceoff circle, and Koziol made the stick save.
Butte went into the locker room with a 2-0 lead after the first period.
Butte caught Great Falls in a line change, and the Cobras broke out on a 3-of-1 advantage. Cade Wessman skated down the slot and fed Bradshaw a pass to the right side. Bradshaw’s wrist shot went over Koziol’s left shoulder, under the crossbar, and into the net 1:10 into the second period to put Butte up 3-0.
Rasmussen fed Weisenburger on Cross’ doorstep 4:35 into the period. Cross was able to drop down on the puck to stop the scoring threat.
Butte got their first power-play opportunity five minutes into the second period. Bradshaw flipped a hard wrist shot in the slot that Koziol reacted quickly to save. Next, Tyler Tosch took another hard wrister that Koziol kicked aside to kill the remainder of the penalty.
Just seconds after the penalty kill, Great Falls’ Jace Thompson snuck down the high slot and scored with 12:57 to play in the second period to cut the Cobras’ lead to two goals, 3-1. Aaron Leaf and William Fallman were credited with assists.
It did not take long for Butte to answer back. Bradshaw took a hard shot from the right side that bounced hard off Koziol to the left. Schleusner deposited the rebound into the net to re-establish a three-goal lead, 4-1, with 11:04 to play in the period. Anthony Johnson picked up the secondary assist on the goal, as Koziol was lifted for Ryan Stowe after Schleusner’s goal.
Cross’ good lateral motion was on display in the middle part of the period, as he went post-to-post to make a save on Weisenburger. Noah Osiowy tried to beat Cross blocker-side, but Cross steered it aside.
The Cobras greeted Stowe with five hard shots, all saved by the Americans’ relief netminder.
Fallman’s blast from the left side blue line through a screen went into the net with 7:07 to go in the second to draw the Americans back to within two. Tyler Sunagel and Alex Leaf picked up assists.
A tripping penalty gave Butte their second power-play of the game with 6:02 left in the period. Bradshaw took a shot that bounced off a Great Falls defenseman, and Wessman poked the puck past Stowe for the power-play goal to re-establish Butte’s three-goal lead with 5:31 left in the frame.
Butte had another power-play opportunity with 4:56 to go in the period. Stowe came up big, as Schleusner and Wessman had point-blank shots in the crease that were saved to help the Americans kill off the Cobras’ man advantage.
Great Falls went back to the penalty box on a high-sticking call late in the second period. However, Patrick Crooks picked up a loose puck, wheeled around, and wristed the puck past Stowe with 2:36 left in the period. Tamer Billman and Caelin Chinery picked up the assists on the second power-play goal to give the Cobras a 6-2 lead.
Butte went on the penalty kill with two minutes to play in the period. Cross made a big save on a loose puck in the crease. The Americans staged a player that screened Cross in the bottom part of the slot. The traffic problem caused Butte to take a holding penalty and give Great Falls a brief 5-of-3 advantage for nine seconds.
The Cobras killed off the first penalty, which ended the second period, and the second penalty early in the third period.
Carson Streich and Carter Large combined to let three blistering shots go, and Stowe made solid saves inside the first three minutes of the period.
Casey Otis pickpocketed a Great Falls defenseman in his end and buried the puck behind Stowe to give the Cobras a 7-2 advantage with 15:01 to play in the game.
Bradshaw completed the hat trick in a 4-on-4 situation. He deposited a rebound off the boards with 5:17 to play in the game to make the score 8-2.
Great Falls got a late three-minute power-play from a Butte major penalty. Fallman ripped a shot from 20 feet out past Cross with 1:50 to go in the man-advantage with 2:36 to play to cut Butte’s advantage to five goals.
The Cobras had another 2-on-1 break late, as Bradshaw fed Schleusner for his hat trick with 34 seconds to play to re-establish a six-goal lead.
Cross picked up the win on goal, having stopped 46 of 49 Great Falls shots.
Koziol saved nine of 13 shots before giving way to Stowe, who saved 29 of 34.
Fellman had two goals and an assist to lead the Americans.
The Cobras outshot the Americans, 65-49.
Frontier Division standings (as of Oct. 2, Wins-Losses-OT Loss-Shootout Loss): Helena 7-0-0-0 (14 points), Gillette 4-1-0-1 (9 points), Butte 3-3-0-0 (6 points), Great Falls 2-3-0-0 (4 points), Bozeman 2-4-0-0 (4 points), Badlands 2-4-0-0 (4 points), Yellowstone 2-4-0-0 (4 points), and Sheridan 1-4-1-0 (3 points).
Next up for the Cobras: A home-and-home series with Great Falls. On Friday, it’s a rematch with the Americans at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Then, on Saturday, the teams travel back for another matchup at the Butte Community Ice Center.
