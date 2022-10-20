The Butte Cobras will make their second out-of-state trip of the season this weekend, as they travel to play the Badlands Sabres in Rapid City, SD.
Game time at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena is 7:05 p.m.
This is the first meeting between the two squads this season
About last weekend
Butte played its fourth game in a month against the Bozeman Icedogs.
The Cobras got tallies from Carter Large, Quinn Nichols, Micah Williamson, and empty netter from Patrick Crooks to defeat Bozeman at the Butte Community Ice Center, 4-2.
The season series between the Cobras and Icedogs is knotted up at two games apiece.
Badlands dropped a pair of games at Helena, 6-0 and 3-2.
Carter Johnson and Zach Vockler scored the two goals of the weekend for the Sabres.
Butte vs. Badlands: the 2021 series
The Cobras and Sabres split the season series, 3-3.
In the four games in Rapid City, Badlands won three of four, including a 3-2 overtime win on Oct. 9, 2021.
The Cobras swept the two games at Butte Community Ice Center Nov. 19-20 by scores of 7-1 and 7-5.
Butte outscored Badlands in the series, 26-23.
Cade Wessman (1 goal, 14 assists, 15 points) led the Cobras in scoring over the six games. Nick Bradshaw (6-2-8) was the leading goal-scorer.
Caleb Cross stopped 141-of-155 shots, Dale Pfannenstein saved 31-of-35 shots, and Nikolai Wallery stopped 14-of-16 shots.
Seth Stock (7 goals, 6 assists, 13 points) led the Sabres in goals and scoring. Kael Delzer (1-8-9) led the team in assists.
Brooks McLean and Maxim Currie split games between the pipes for Badlands. McLean stopped 139-of-158 shots, while Currie stopped 130-of-136.
Top lamplighters
Nick Bradshaw (9-12-21) leads the Cobras and the Frontier Division in scoring with 21 points, good for third place in the NA3HL.
Cade Wessman (3-14-17) is tied for eighth in the NA3HLwith Rochester’s Spencer Klotz and Gilett’s Saizha Norwegian.
Luke Schleusner (8-3-11) is tied for eighth in defenseman scoring with Helena’s Gavin Lund and Great Falls’ William Fallman.
Dawson Wirth (3-7-10) leads the Sabres in scoring. Ian Vannelli (0-7-7) leads in defenseman scoring.
Net assets
Butte goaltenders have a collective record of 5-4-1 with a 3.31 goals allowed average and .926 save percentage.
Caleb Cross (3-3) leads the team with a 3.00 GAA and .932 save percentage, having stopped 266-of-284 shots.
Rogers (2-1) has a 3.21 GAA, a .931 save percentage, and has stopped 144-of-154 shots.
Badlands netminders have a collective record of 2-7-1 with a 5.46 GAA and .894 save percentage
Zach Broxterman (1-6-1) has made 416 saves on 440 shots. Brady Devries (1-1) has stopped 103-of-114 shots.
Staying out of the box
Through ten games, both Butte and Badlands have stayed away from regular penalty trouble.
The Sabres’ 162 PIM in second lowest in the Frontier, while the Cobras’ 183 PIM ranks fourth-lowest in the division.
Special team strengths and struggles
Butte does not find themselves shorthanded very often, just 32 times in ten games and have allowed nine goals, tied for third fewest with Gillette. Helena leads the division with the fewest goals against shorthanded with seven. Great Falls has allowed eight.
Badlands has struggled mightily shorthanded with 20 goals allowed, eight more that Sheridan and Bozeman. Their 57.4% kill rate is lowest in the division.
The Cobras are 8-of-44 (18.2%) on the power-play, which ranks fifth in the division.
Badlands and Bozeman are tied for seventh place with a 10.8% power-play conversion rate (4-of-37). The Sabres have also allowed three short-handed goals.
Gillette leads the division with 27 power-play goals, 14 more than Helena (13).
Series overview
After this weekend’s series in Rapid City, the teams will meet at the Butte Community Ice Center for a pair of two-game weekends on Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 24-25, in the midst of the Cobras’ 12-game home stand.
Frontier Division standings going into weekend play
Helena (11-10-0-0, 22 points), Gillette (8-1-0-1, 17 points), Great Falls (6-4-0-0, 12 points), Butte (5-4-1-0, 11 points), Sheridan (3-6-1-0, 7 points), Bozeman (3-7-0-0, 6 points), Badlands (2-7-1-0, 5 points), Yellowstone (2-8-0-0, 4 points)
The weekend in the Frontier Division
Sheridan will head to Bozeman for a two-game series starting Friday night at Haynes Pavilion.
Gillette travels to Great Falls for a two-game series with the Americans at Great Falls Ice Plex.
Helena travels to Cody to take on the Yellowstone Quake in a two-game series at Riley Arena.
