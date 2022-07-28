BUTTE — The Butte Cobras are beating the Montana heat with events keeping the team chilled during the summer months.
A late-July road trip is on tap for the Cobras, as general manager/head coach Kirk Golden has a collaboration of Cobras prospects together for the 2022 Capstone Invitational Tournament held from July 29-31.
"The Capstone Invitational is a great showcase held in Edina, Minnesota," Golden said. "It is a wonderful event in that it includes players from high school, AA, AAA, NAHL, NA3HL, and USPHL. Teams in the NA3HL and USPHL use it as a way to ramp up for the season and, in some cases, as their tryout. Being based in Edina, it is a very well-scouted event. Scouts from higher junior leagues and colleges make their way to see the games, and it is a chance for the participating players to get more exposure to higher-level hockey. In addition, it is a good way to see how teams stack up prior to their season and a way for coaches to tweak rosters afterward if necessary."
The Capstone Invitational will feature 24 top teams with players from the 2001-2005 birth years. The participants come not only from the NA3HL but also from the high school ranks, United States Premier Hockey League, Eastern Hockey League, National Collegiate Developmental Conference, North American Hockey League, and United States Hockey League.
The event has developed to give the US and Canadian-born players maximum exposure in the tournament event setting.
Butte will have familiar faces from their 2021-2022 squad participating in the showcase.
"Our Butte Showcase team is comprised of mostly returning players, a few incoming players, and a couple of players on a tryout," Golden said. "This being our second year coming with the Butte Cobras, we know what to expect and look forward to the competition. I expect to see many talented rosters from all teams."
Butte's opposition will be some of the best in the North American junior ranks.
"We play against the Isanti Outlaws, our first Showcase game on Friday," Golden said. "They are a rebranded USPHL premier team out of Minnesota. Our second game is against a team that we are no strangers to, the Gillette Wild (Frontier Division, NA3HL). Our third game is against Hockey Lab, a Minnesota showcase team based out of Blaine. Then, depending on how teams do, they are paired off against each other for their fourth game. After the initial three games, the top placed four teams enter semi-final matches with the opportunity to play a 5th game for the championship."
The Capstone Showcase will be a vital part of the evaluation process in putting together Butte's 2022-2023 roster.
"The Capstone Invitational is essentially our 'tryouts.' Guys are invited to our Training Camp through our recruiting and scouting process over the summer at nationals, combines, showcases, tournaments, and the Capstone Invitational," Golden said. "Capstone gives us the opportunity to see where we are and what we need to work on before the start of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.