SHERIDAN, Wyoming - The Butte Cobras continued their season-opening road swing in Wyoming this past weekend as they took on the Sheridan Hawks.
On Friday, four second-period goals helped the Cobra overcome a one-goal deficit, and Caelin Chinery’s empty-net goal helped Butte secure the 5-2 win.
Danny Shelden put the Hawks on the board with a goal 5:48 into the first period.
Tamer Billman gave Butte the equalizer 3:54 into the second period, as he deposited a rebound off a Nick Bradshaw wrist-shot.
The Cobras took the lead on the power play. Micah Williamson deposited a loose puck in traffic into the cage at the 7:17 mark on a faceoff set up to the right of Sheridan goaltender Patric Loeffler.
Butte goalie Caleb Cross rebuffed a Hawks’ three-on-one opportunity with a blocker save that deflected to Billman on the left side. Billman’s pass to Chinery was carried into the zone and wristed on goal. However, Loeffler’s save ended up back on the stick of Chinery and was deposited under the blocker to put the Cobras up 3-1 with 9:19 left in the second period.
From the right-side boards, Cade Wessman fed Bradshaw a pass in the slot that he one-timed past Loeffler to increase the Cobras’ advantage to three goals with 5:56 left in the second frame.
Sheridan drew a goal closer in the third period as Makhai Sparks uncorked a slap shot from the blue line on the right side and found its way into the Butte goal with 10:49 to go in the game.
The Hawks had multiple opportunities to close the gap throughout the third period, as Cross and the Butte defense frustrated Sheridan with each stop.
Chinery picked up an empty-net goal on a breakaway with 1:07 to play for Butte to lock up the 5-2 win. Chinery had three points to lead the Cobras.
Cross picked up the win in net for the Cobras, as he made 33 saves on 35 shots.
Loeffler made 33 stops on 37 shots before he was lifted 2:57 into the third period. Thomas Mellenthin saved 11 of 12 shots.
Butte was 1-for-5 on the power play and killed off three penalties.
On Saturday, Sheridan’s Josh Humphries scored twice in an 11-second span in the first period, and the Hawks were up 4-2 with 1:24 left in the game.
However, the Cobras struck for two goals in 1:01 to force overtime, and Luke Schleusner’s breakaway goal 1:14 into the extra frame rallied Butte to a 5-4 win.
A screen in front of Butte goaltender Braylon Rogers helped account for Humphries’ first goal, as he flipped a shot around a Cobra player just above the goal crease past Rogers to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead with 10:56 to play in the first period.
After the ensuing faceoff, Ryan McKenna went behind the end line and floated a no-look pass into the slot Humphries deposited into the net to double the Hawks’ lead with 10:45 to play in the first period.
Bradshaw scored two goals in the second period to help Butte tie the game.
The first goal came as Bradshaw deposited a wrist shot to the short side past Mellenthin at the 3:09 mark. Ten minutes later, Bradshaw took a two-on-one feed pass from Wessman that he wristed into the twine to tie the game.
Sheridan took the lead on a 5-of-3 power-play goal as Sam Kleiman-Lee tipped in a Sparks shot past Rogers with 2:37 to play in the second period.
The Hawks extended their advantage to two goals 7:30 into the third period. McKenna fed Tie Schumaker on the left edge of Rogers’ crease and buried the puck between Rogers’ skate and the left post to give Sheridan a 4-2 lead.
Butte had multiple chances late in regulation to tie the score, having missed the goal on a couple of odd-man rushes.
The Cobras struck with 1:24 to play in regulation. Bradshaw’s shot from the left point was kicked aside by Mellenthin. However, the puck went right onto the stick blade of Schleusner, who deposited it into a yawning cage to bring Butte to within a goal.
Butte pulled Rogers out of the net for an extra attacker after the ensuing faceoff. The Cobras uncoiled a four-on-two breakaway. A beautiful back pass by Carson Streich to Bradshaw inside the blue line led to a give-and-go pass to Wessman, who promptly deposited the biscuit past Mellenthin to tie the game at 4-4 with 37 seconds to go in regulation.
Butte’s defensive patience in the first minute of the overtime paid dividends. Sheridan nearly capitalized on a pair of slot passes that Humphreys nearly pumped in.
Schleusner picked Sparks’ pocket by the Butte blue line and was off to the races. Schlesner loaded up the wrist shot from the left side of the slot and beat Mellenthin glove-side inside the upper right of the net to complete Butte’s comeback and give them the weekend sweep.
Bradshaw picked up four points on the night, and Schleusner and Wessman each had three points.
Rogers faced 65 shots and saved 61 for the win.
Humphreys had two goals and two assists to lead Sheridan.
Mellenthin faced 48 shots, having stopped 43.
Butte will continue their road trip on Friday in Bozeman. The Cobras host the Icedogs Saturday night at the Butte Community Ice Center.
