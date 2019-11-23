Sophomore Shaye Ewing scored a second hat trick to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins to a 6-2 win over the Flathead Flames on Saturday morning at Glacier Ice Rink in girls high school hockey action.

Flathead scored first, then Ewing picked up the next three goals in the game. Other Lady Bruins who scored included seniors Madeleine Heggen and Maddy Gallagher, as well as junior Waverly Winterer. Flathead got goals from Eliysha Aldrich and Mackenzie Baker. Missoula sophomore goalie Natalie Herr had 13 saves, Missoula outshot Flathead 41-15.

Bozeman beat Flathead 5-1 in the afternoon game. Missoula (2-0) was to play Bozeman (1-0) late Saturday and Sunday at 11:45 a.m. All games are held at Glacier Ice Rink and admission is free.

