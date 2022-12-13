The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division action over the past weekend featured seven games that were decided by one goal.
Friday night marked the first time this season that all games in the Frontier were decided by one goal.
With the NA3HL Showcase starting this Sunday, the Frontier Division ramped up their play.
Here is a recap of last weekend’s action:
The Friday Flyer
Helena traveled to Butte to take on the Cobras in the front-end of the home-and-home weekend series.
Zach Turner and Andrew Deskin scored nine seconds apart late in the third period, as the Bighorns weathered a late Cobra attack to defeat Butte, 4-3.
Butte led 2-1 when Derek Rassell scored to tie the game with seven minutes to play.
Turner’s first goal of the season came with 1:45 to play. Nine seconds later, Deskin’s tenth goal of the season opened a 4-2 advantage.
Caelin Chinery’s tenth goal of the season with 52 seconds to play pulled the Cobras to within a goal. However, Butte could not get the equalizer in the final 52 seconds.
Helena’s Marek Andres stopped 40 shots in the win. Butte’s Braylon Rogers saved 56 shots in the loss.
Great Falls traveled to Sheridan, Wyoming, to take on the Hawks.
Wyatt Noble scored 38 seconds into overtime, as the Hawks defeated the Americans, 5-4.
Great Falls’ Tyler Sunagel seventh goal of the season tied the game with 7:08 to play in the third period.
Both teams had opportunities to take the lead in over the final seven minutes, as Great Falls’ Nik Romahs and Sheridan’s Bo Buckley guarded the nets with precision to force overtime.
Noble’s eighth goal of the season was set up by Makhai Sparks and McCaffery to earn the win for the Hawks.
Buckley and Romahs both made 44 saves in their respective nets.
In Gillette, the Wild hosted Yellowstone in the first game of a two-game series.
Sky Solig’s 18th goal of the season with 1:33 to play lifted Gillette to a 4-3 win over the Quake.
Yellowstone led 3-2 when Gillette’s Anthony Foster scored six minutes into the third period to tie the game.
Solig’s second goal of the game came 3:27 into the extra session gave the Wild their first overtime win of the season.
Cole Wheaton made 30 saves in the win for the Wild. Edvin Falkenstrom stopped 47 of 51 shots for the Quake.
In Bozeman, the Icedogs hosted the Badlands Sabres.
Logan Powers’ goal with 13:17 to play in regulation snapped a 3-3 to give the Badlands a 4-3 win.
Bozeman erased a two-goal deficit last in the second period, as Cole Busher and Nate Brunelle each scored their second goals of the season to tie the game at 3-3.
Oger Hunter saved 35 shots for the win in goal for the Sabres.
Axel Rosenlund stopped 32 of 36 shots in the loss.
Friday Finales
Gillette 4 Yellowstone 3 (OT)
Sheridan 5 Great Falls 4 (OT)
Badlands 4 Bozeman 3
Helena 4 Butte 3
Saturday Snaps
The Butte Cobras traveled to Helena to take on the Bighorns at the Helena Ice Arena.
Nick Bradshaw, Tyler Tosch, and Patrick Crooks scored in a span of 2:59, as the Cobras withstood a late Bighorn rally to escape Helena with a 5-4 win.
Down 3-2 in the third period, Bradshaw’s 16th goal of the season tied the score with 7:19 to play. Tosch’s sixth goal of the campaign gave the Cobras the lead with 5:40 to go. Crooks’ 11th goal of the season gave Butte an insurance goal with 4:20 to play.
Helena battled over the final four minutes, and Tyler Bloom scored with one second to go to cut the margin at the finish.
Caleb Cross got the win in net for the Cobras, having stopped 47 of 51 shots.
Gabe Swanson, playing his first game for Helena in a month, stopped 30 of 35 shots.
Yellowstone and Gillette finished their two-game series at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
Jace Johnson’s 26th goal of the season with 1:18 to play was the game-winner for the Wild, as they nipped the Quake, 2-1.
Ryan Hipsag’s fourth goal of the year gave Gillette a 1-0 lead with 1:25 to play in the first period.
Zac Orwig tied the score with his fourth goal of the season with 10:21 to play in the second period.
Dominic Hite saved 19-of-20 shots for his fifth win of the season in goal for Gillette.
John Hughes stopped 45-of-47 shots for Yellowstone.
In Sheridan, the Hawks and Great Falls completed their two-game set at Whitney Rink at the M&M Center.
Baden Powell’s fourth goal of the season with 2:11 to play in the game gave the Americans a 3-2 win over Sheridan.
The Americans were up 2-1 early in the third period when Danny Shelden scored his eighth goal of the season to tie the score with 17:23 left in regulation.
Powell’s marker just outside of two minutes remaining gave Great Falls the lead. The Americans’ defense held the Hawks off the board late to seal the win.
Josh Koziol made 53 stops for the win in net for Great Falls.
Patric Loeffler was solid in goal for Sheridan, having made 33 stops.
In Bozeman, Cam Milewski stopped 40 shots and got help on goals by Dominik Hauer, Owen House, and Bodie Shepardson to shut out Badlands, 3-0.
Hauer’s goal with 3:48 to play in the first period gave the Icedogs a 1-0 lead.
House and Shepardson scored 3:57 apart in the third period to cap the scoring for Bozeman.
Zach Broxterman stopped 41 of 44 shots for Badlands.
Saturday Slate
Gillette 2 Yellowstone 1
Butte 5 Helena 4
Great Falls 3 Sheridan 2
Bozeman 3 Badlands 0
One-goal anomalies
Above, we mentioned earlier that seven of the eight games played in the Frontier Division were decided by one goal.
The game-winning goals were decided in unique fashions:
On Friday, Helena trailed 2-1 before they scored three straight goals and surrendered a late goal for a 4-3 win at Butte.
Badlands scored early in the third, and Gillette and Sheridan won their games in overtime on Friday.
On Saturday, Butte trailed Helena 4-2 before they scored three straight goals and surrendered a goal with a second left for a 5-4 win.
Great Falls scored a goal with 2:11, and Gillette’s goal with 1:18 left in the third periods of their respective games accounted for their Saturday wins.
Bozeman’s three-goal win over Badlands was not only the lone game of the weekend that was not a one-goal win of the weekend, but also the lone shutout.
406 Stars of the Week
Badlands: Zach Vockler (goal, two assists), Zach Broxterman (41 saves on 43 shots)
Bozeman: Cam Milewski (40 saves, shutout), Nate Brunelle (goal, two assists), Owen House (goal, two assists)
Butte: Caelin Chinery (two goals, two assists), Cade Wessman (goal, two assists), Patrick Crooks (goal, two assists), Nick Bradshaw (goal, two assists)
Gillette: Dominik Hite (19 saves on 20 shots), Sky Solig (two goals), Saizha Norwegian (three assists)
Great Falls: Jace Thompson (two goals, two assists), Josh Koziol (53 saves on 55 shots)
Helena: Derek Rassell (goal, assist), Harlan Wojtusik (goal, assist), Tyler Bloom (goal, assist)
Sheridan: McCaffery Billings (three assists), Wyatt Noble (two goals, assist), Danny Shelden (two goals)
Yellowstone: Zac Orwig (two goals), John Hughes (45 saves on 47 shots)
Frontier Division heading for NA3HL Showcase
The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) will hold their annual Showcase Sunday through Tuesday at Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.
The Schwan Super Rink has four Olympic-sized rinks and four National Hockey League-sized ice sheets.
Here is the schedule from Frontier Division teams in games against other NA3HL non-divisional opponents (records, divisions in parentheses):
December 18
Butte Cobras (13-11-1-0, Frontier) vs. Louisiana Drillers (18-10-1-0, Southern), 1:15 p.m.
Helena Bighorns (18-6-1-1, Frontier) vs. Oregon Tradesmen (16-6-3-1, Central), 5:15 p.m.
Yellowstone Quake (8-14-3-1, Frontier) vs. Atlanta Capitals (14-12-2-0, South), 5:15 p.m.
Bozeman Icedogs (8-17-0-1, Frontier) vs. Bay State Bobcats (3-20-0-0, East), 5:45 p.m.
Gillette Wild (22-2-0-2, Frontier) vs. Northeast Generals (20-4-1-1, East), 6:45 p.m.
Great Falls Americans (11-13-1-0, Frontier) vs. Wausau Cyclones (5-16-3-0, Central), 6:45 p.m.
Sheridan Hawks (15-10-1-0, Frontier) vs. Mason City Toros (13-11-1-0, West), 7:15 p.m.
Badlands Sabres (7-15-2-2, Frontier) vs. St. Louis Jr. Blues (4-20-0-0, Central), 8:15 p.m.
December 19
Helena Bighorns (18-6-1-1, Frontier) vs. Texas Brahmas (17-6-1-0, South), 12:15 p.m.
Butte Cobras (13-11-1-0, Frontier) vs. Milwaukee Power (13-10-2-1, Central), 12:15 p.m.
Sheridan Hawks (15-10-1-0, Frontier) vs. Long Beach Sharks (11-10-1-1, East), 12:45 p.m.
Bozeman Icedogs (8-17-0-1, Frontier) vs. Mid Cities Jr. Stars (1-26-0-0, South), 12:45 p.m.
Great Falls Americans (11-13-1-0, Frontier) vs. New Ulm Steel (7-14-3-1, West), 3:15 p.m.
Badlands Sabres (7-15-2-2, Frontier) vs. Austin Ice Bats (7-22-1-0, South), 3:15 p.m.
