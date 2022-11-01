The last weekend of October signaled three road trips into Wyoming and one into Great Falls for a quartet of North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division teams.
All four home teams swept their series, with just one team getting an extra point for a shootout loss.
Here is a review of the weekend of Oct. 28-29 for the Frontier Division:
The Friday review
The weekend started with the Gillette Wild erasing a one-goal deficit with six consecutive goals to overpower the Butte Cobras, 7-3.
Ten different players scored goals in the contest. Saizha Norwegian and Sky Solig each had a goal and three assists, while Adam Severson, Wylee Gladden, Johan Palmqvist, and Todd Powassin each had two points for the Wild.
Nick Bradshaw and Luke Schleusner had a goal and an assist apiece for Butte.
Jake Turek got the win between the pipes for Gillette, having stopped 26-of-29 shots.
As Bozeman took on Yellowstone, early-period goals were the norm in Cody.
Joey Good scored 2:18 into the game for Yellowstone, Bozeman’s Kole Morris tallied 32 seconds in the second period, and the Quake’s Spencer Stenholm scored the game-winner 2:12 into the second stanza to account for Yellowstone’s 2-1 win over Bozeman.
Quake’s goalkeeper John Hughes stopped 29-of-30 shots. Cam Milewski stopped 43-of-45 shots.
In Great Falls, the Americans hosted the Badlands Sabres.
The Americans broke a 1-1 tie in the second period. Great Falls scored four goals in a span of 8:22 to skate past the Sabres, 5-1.
Ben Cremers, Dawson Bunch, Russ Rassmussen, and Lazloffy Simon dented the twine to give the Americans the win.
Josh Koziol continued his stellar play with 41 saves for Great Falls.
Zach Broxterman stopped 47-of-52 shots for Badlands.
It was a high-scoring game in Sheridan, as the Hawks hosted division-leading Helena.
Sheridan broke a 1-1 with five straight goals over two periods and withstood a furious Shorthorns comeback to defeat Helena, 7-5.
Teejay Torgrimson’s goal with 9:14 to go in the first period started a five-goal fury in a span of 33:01.
Sheridan led 7-2 when TJ Norris sandwiched a pair of goals around Lyndon Orr’s tally to pull the Shorthorns to within two goals.
Sam Kleiman-Lee scored two goals, and Mahai Sparks had three points for Sheridan.
Norris scored two goals, and Garrett Bogan and Dylan Cunningham had two assists each for Helena.
The Friday Scoreboard
Gillette 7 – Butte 7
Yellowstone 2 – Bozeman 1
Great Falls 5 – Badlands 1
Sheridan 7 – Helena 5
The Saturday slate
In Gillette, the Wild jumped out to a five-goal lead and cruised to a 5-2 win over Butte.
Ryan Jordan, Joham Palmqvist, and Sky Solig scored in the first period, with Palmqvist and Solig registering power-play goals.
Jace Johnson and Adam Severson scored second-period goals for the Wild.
Carson Streich and Nick Bradshaw scored in the third period for Butte.
Cole Wheaton stopped 26-of-28 shots for the Wild. Joshua Horacek stopped 46-of-51 for the Cobras.
In Cody, Yellowstone picked up a pair of first-period goals and got an insurance goal from Wyatt O’Donoghue with 8:03 to play as the Quake defeated the Bozeman Icedogs, 3-1.
Blake Mitchell scored for Yellowstone 5:18 into the contest. Owen House tied the game 2:40 later. Ben Carlson’s goal with 6:11 left in the first period was the eventual game-winning goal.
Edvin Falkstrom saved 36-of-37 shots for the Quake. Cam Milewski saved 55-of-58 shots.
At Great Falls, the Americans and Badlands went to a shootout, with Silas Hughes netting the winner in the second round. However, Ryan Stowe got the game-winning save in the third round to earn Great Falls a 5-4 win.
The Sabres earned a point with the shootout loss.
The Americans scored four times in the first period, with Ben Cremers and Wes Weisenburger sandwiching goals around a pair of goals by Hughes.
Zach Vochler and Dawson Wirth scored in the second period, and Peyton Wilson and Brady Ridnour scored in the third stanza to tie the game at 4-4.
In the shootout, Ridnour and Americans’ defenseman William Fallman was stopped in the first round.
Stowe stopped AJ Petrotto in the second round. Hughes beat Zach Broxterman for the first goal of the shootout.
Stowe stopped Wirth to clinch the win for Great Falls.
Hughes had two goals, and Cremers had two points for the Americans.
Tyson Dunbar had two points for Badlands.
In a game that featured a trio of three-goal streaks, Sheridan outlasted Helena 6-4.
The Shorthorns grabbed three goals in a 4:39 stretch in the middle part of the first period.
Sheridan bridged a three-goal streak into the second period through a 2:41 stretch to tie the game at 3-3.
Harlan Wojtusik’s second power-play goal of the game with 12:18 left in the second period gave Helena a 4-3 lead.
Ryan McKenna’s second goal of the game 1:46 into the third period tied the score. McCaffery Billings’ unassisted goal with 5:40 to play and McKenna’s short-handed goal to complete his hat trick with 2:31 to go gave the Hawks the weekend sweep.
Makhai Sparks had a goal and two assists, and Parker Norling with two assists for Sheridan.
Andrew Deskin and Zach Turner each had two assists.
The Saturday scoreboard
Gillette 5 – Butte 2
Yellowstone 3 – Bozeman 1
Great Falls 5 – Badlands 4 (SO)
Sheridan 6 – Helena 4
406 Stars of the week
Badlands: Zach Broxterman (88 saves on 93 shots)
Bozeman: Cam Milewski (98 saves on 103 shots)
Butte: Nick Bradshaw (goal, two assists)
Gillette: Adam Severson and Jace Johnson (both two goals, two assists)
Great Falls: Ben Cremers (two goals, two assists)
Helena: Harlan Wojtusik and TJ Norris (each with three goals)
Sheridan: Ryan McKenna (four goals, one assist)
Yellowstone: John Hughes (29 saves on 30 shots) and Edvin Falkenstrom (36 saves on 37 shots)
Net assets
The Gillette Wild continues to lead the NA3HL with 88 points in 14 games, a healthy 6.29 goals per game. Helena (79) is second in the Frontier, followed by Sheridan (60), Butte (49), Great Falls (44), Badlands (35), Yellowstone (31), and Bozeman (27).
Helena leads the Frontier in the least goals allowed with 31, three less than Gillette (34). Yellowstone (46) is third, followed by Yellowstone (52), Butte (53), Bozeman (56), Sheridan (68), and Badlands (71).
Living inside the box
Bozeman leads the Frontier Division with 407 penalty minutes. Helena (389) is second, followed by Sheridan (386), Gillette (321), Badlands (288), Butte (240), Great Falls (234), and Yellowstone (175).
Those special, special teams
Gillette (44.6%) scored four power-play goals over the weekend to extend their division-leading unit.
Great Falls (24.5%, 13 goals) leads Sheridan (24.4%, 20 goals) for second place in power play success percentage. Helena (21.6%, 16 goals) is fourth, followed by Butte (19.4%, 12 goals), Yellowstone (12.5%, nine goals), Badlands (9.6%, five goals), and Bozeman (8.8%, five goals).
Helena (84.7%, 61-of-72) leads the division on the penalty kill, just ahead of Gillette (84.4%, 65-of-77).
Bozeman (81.3%, 74-of-91) is third in the division, followed by Great Falls (80.7%, 46-of-57), Yellowstone (79.6%, 43-of-54), Sheridan (78.3%, 54-of-69), Butte (72.9%, 35-of-48), and Badlands (59.7%, 37-of-62).
Helena and Gillette lead the division in short-handed goals with five. Yellowstone, Sheridan, and Badlands have two apiece, and Bozeman has one. Great Falls and Butte have yet to score short-handed.
Sheridan (5) has allowed the most short-handed goals. Great Falls and Badlands have allowed three each, Helena and Yellowstone have given up two shorties, and Butte and Bozeman have given up one each. Gillette is the only team in the division not to have allowed a short-handed goal through their first 14 games.
Frontier players in the NA3HL Top Ten in scoring
Gillette’s Jace Johnson (16-10-26, league-leading seven power-play goals) and Butte’s Nick Bradshaw (11-15-26) lead the Frontier in scoring and are tied for third in the NA3HL with Louisville’s Jack Lambert (10-16-26).
Sheridan’s Makhai Sparks (11-14-25, second with six power-play goals) leads all NA3HL defensemen in scoring and tied for sixth overall with Gillette’s Sky Solig (9-16-25).
Saizha Norwegian (6-17-23) is tied for eighth place with Texas’ Eitan Geralnik (9-14-23) and Austin’s Al Evanyk (6-17-23).
Gillette’s Adam Severson (9-13-22), Sheridan’s Ryan McKenna (8-14-22), Butte’s Cade Wessman (5-17-22), Gillette’s Isaac Young (4-18-22), Peoria’s Ethan Chesney (10-12-22), and Texas’ Jack Herron (8-14-22) are tied for 11th in the league.
Gillette’s Anthony Foster (10-11-21) is 17th in the league, and Helena’s Harlan Wojtusik (13-6-19), Tyler Bloom (9-10-19), and Sheridan’s Parker Norling (3-16-19) are tied for 20th.
Butte’s Tamer Billman (78 PIM) leads the Frontier in penalty minutes and is seventh in the NA3HL.
Helena’s Tyler Bloom (74 PIM) is eighth in the league. Nate Brunelle (68), the lone Frontier player in the top ten in PIM last week, is tied for 11th. Having split time between Badlands and Helena, Ian Vanelli has 62 PIM in 14th place. Great Falls’ Tyler Sunagel and Sheridan’s Makhai Sparks are tied for 16th place with 59 PIM.
Frontier goalkeepers in the NA3HL Top Ten rankings
Helena’s Gabe Swanson’s dropped to fifth place in the NA3HL in goals allowed average with a 1.36 and eighth with a .941 save percentage. Swanson still leads the league in shutouts (5) and is tied for third in the league in wins with seven.
Bozeman’s Cam Milewski (609) leads the league in saves. Badlands’ Zach Broxterman (511) is third, Great Falls’ Josh Koziol (460) is fourth, Edvin Falkenstrom (370) is sixth, Butte’s Caleb Cross (351) is tenth, and Sheridan’s Jack Wood (294) is 15th.
Gillette’s Jake Turek (2.36 GAA) is 17th in the league in goals against average. Jesse Schindel (2.48 GAA) is 19th in the league.
The standings in the Frontier Division
Pl. Team W-L-OTL-SOL-PTS
1. Gillette 10-1-0-1-25
2. Helena 12-3-0-1-25
3. Great Falls 8-6-0-0-16
4. Sheridan 7-6-1-0-15
5. Butte 6-7-1-0-13
6. Yellowstone 5-8-0-1-11
7. Badlands 3-9-1-1-8
8. Bozeman: 3-11-0-0-6
This weekend in the Frontier
Butte hosts the Yellowstone Quake in a two-game series starting Friday at the Butte Community Ice Center.
Bozeman will head to Roosevelt Park Ice Arena to take on the Badlands Sabres in two-game series starting Friday in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Great Falls and Helena will battle on Saturday night at the Helena Ice Arena.
Sheridan and Gillette will play a home-and-home series starting Friday at Spirit Ice Hall Arena in Gillette. The teams will travel back to Whitney Rink in the M&M Center on Saturday night in Sheridan.
