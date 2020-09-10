BIghorns

The Helena Bighorns are one of five Frontier Division of the NA3HL teams in Montana that will square off beginning Oct. 2.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

DALLAS — The eight-team Frontier Division of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) will begin a 43-game schedule Oct. 2, the league announced Thursday.

The Frontier includes the Bozeman Icedogs, Butte Cobras, Gillette (Wyo.) Wild, Great Falls Americans, Helena Bighorns, Missoula Jr. Bruins, Sheridan (Wyo.) Hawks, and Yellowstone Quake from Cody, Wyoming. Each of the 31 teams in the NA3HL's five divisions will play 43 regular-season games.

The regular season will end March 14, 2021. COVID-19 restrictions will be place in each arena and announced at a later date.

The NA3HL is entering its 11th season and serves as one of two USA Hockey Tier III junior leagues. More players from the NA3HL play, practice, and earn NCAA Division I scholarships with the NAHL than any other league, the NA3HL said in a press release.

Opening night will feature the Gillette Wild at Helena Bighorns, Yellowstone Quake at Missoula Junior Bruins, Sheridan Hawks at Bozeman Icedogs, and Great Falls Americans at Butte Cobras. 

Tags

Load comments