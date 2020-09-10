DALLAS — The eight-team Frontier Division of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) will begin a 43-game schedule Oct. 2, the league announced Thursday.
The Frontier includes the Bozeman Icedogs, Butte Cobras, Gillette (Wyo.) Wild, Great Falls Americans, Helena Bighorns, Missoula Jr. Bruins, Sheridan (Wyo.) Hawks, and Yellowstone Quake from Cody, Wyoming. Each of the 31 teams in the NA3HL's five divisions will play 43 regular-season games.
The regular season will end March 14, 2021. COVID-19 restrictions will be place in each arena and announced at a later date.
The NA3HL is entering its 11th season and serves as one of two USA Hockey Tier III junior leagues. More players from the NA3HL play, practice, and earn NCAA Division I scholarships with the NAHL than any other league, the NA3HL said in a press release.
Opening night will feature the Gillette Wild at Helena Bighorns, Yellowstone Quake at Missoula Junior Bruins, Sheridan Hawks at Bozeman Icedogs, and Great Falls Americans at Butte Cobras.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.