MISSOULA — It takes a certain drive to make it as a professional athlete, and that’s what Emerson Etem is bringing to the Missoula Junior Bruins as the new head coach and general manager.
Etem’s figurative drive — his desire to excel — has taken the first-year head coach from playing hockey in California, Minnesota, Michigan and Alberta, Canada, on his way to becoming a first-round draft pick in the NHL, where he played for four teams in an injury-shortened career.
His literal drive — his car — has been parked right outside his house and has become his office while he’s self-quarantining with his wife, 3-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Etem had been working like normal with face-to-face meetings when he came to Missoula about three weeks ago after making the 6 1/2-hour drive from Canada.
He’s now trying to make the best of the unprecedented situation, gathering his phone, laptop and other essential work items each weekday before heading out to his Tesla. He’ll sit in his car for an 8-hour workday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. while usually listening to some background jazz music, taking just a 30-minute break to head back inside for lunch.
“It’s pretty quiet, and it’s got some nice space where I can have peace of mind and really crunch down,” Etem said.
He had in-person exit meetings with players when he took over the NA3HL team just after the previous season ended. Now working remotely, the 27-year-old has fired off emails, continued to recruit players and signed four of them to a tender agreement, has been able to upload and share videos with players, has had conference calls via Skype and Zoom, and has been working on presentations geared toward local businesses as he tries to build inroads.
It’s been relative full-speed ahead in his first gig leading a team as he uses his resourcefulness to make sure things are running smoothly for whenever it is that he’s able to get back to in-person interaction with his players and others he’ll be working with in the community.
“I hold myself to very high standards,” Etem said. “I feel the same standards that got me to the highest levels of hockey, I’m going to bring that here to the Missoula community and the franchise and really just put it on the map.”
‘Young and passionate’
Etem wasn’t sure if coaching was going to be the right path for him when he started in February 2019, just three months removed from his pro hockey playing days.
He had been in and out of lineups in the NHL, the Swiss National League and the American Hockey League following a devastating knee-on-knee injury in a 2013-14 preseason game that altered the course of his career. The right winger who was drafted 29th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2010 finished his time in the NHL with 22 goals and 24 assists in 173 games over parts of five seasons with the Ducks, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes.
With his playing days behind him, Etem and his family moved back to Medicine Hat. He became an academy instructor and skills coach at the South Alberta Hockey Academy run by Willie Desjardin, who coached him on the Canucks and at Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League. He was a volunteer the first day, was hired after that, and it was an experience he came to enjoy.
“The biggest and best thing is the maturity on the ice and dealing with issues and trying to get them out of that and just making them adults,” Etem said. “But at the same time, when I first started working with them until a year later, just to see the progress and the development, it’s the same kind of rewarding feeling you feel when you work on your shot.
“It’s no different than working with a kid. The more repetitions you get with a kid and you see them develop right in front of your eyes and instilling confidence, it’s still that rewarding feeling. I didn’t expect it to be rewarding in that sense. But I think that’s why I gravitated toward the whole coaching role.”
Etem wanted more, so he was looking for a job where he could create a team and watch it grow. It wasn’t necessarily that he wanted to become a head coach and general manger in his next stop, but the rare opportunity presented itself when his mom saw the opening in Missoula and sent him the link.
Etem applied for the job, as did over 100 other people, including another first-round draft pick and some former AHL leading scorers, according to Jason DiMatteo, Junior Bruins co-owner with wife Liz DiMatteo. He was chosen for the job as the third head coach/GM in Junior Bruins history.
“This guy, it’s just his energy level,” DiMatteo said. “He’s 27, so he’s still young and passionate about the game. Just by interviewing him, you could tell his dream is to coach. He’s got connections. Our players are going to have an opportunity to move on with the connections he has. That’s what we felt was most important was player development.”
‘Professional environment’
Etem has high goals for the Junior Bruins coming into his first season leading the program that’s made the postseason just once since being launched in 2016.
“I want to bring a championship my first year,” he said. “I feel like I’ve already been putting in so many hours, networking in the community to make sure we have the credibility from a sponsorship standpoint and getting the best in the business to really be on our side and support us. With that comes the recruiting, these players, they see my name, they get excited. It’s just that much more to the process of wanting to learn from me.”
To achieve that success, Etem is looking to implement a possession-heavy style of play with crisp passing and limiting the chip-and-chase style of moving the puck into the offensive zone. It’s where he’s seen the pro game heading, citing the Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019.
He’s already set up a Dropbox where players can watch clips of what to expect while they’re limited in their on-ice time amid social distancing.
“We’re going to take shots, but more importantly, we’re going to make plays,” Etem said. “Everyone on the roster, whether defense, forwards, we’re going to be a playmaking team. It’s going to be fun to watch to sure.”
Etem has connections to different parts of the country and even into Canada because of his previous playing experiences. He can mine those to find the right type of recruits who fit his program while also looking locally.
“I want players who just want to get better,” Etem said. “No knuckleheads. Everyone comes to the rink as students of the game that keep themselves tight off the ice but also just on the ice they want to get better.”
Etem is also considering a two-week camp before the season to make cuts and select the best players. It’s how things worked for him as he moved up levels in hockey, playing in the WHL, for the U17 United States Development Program Team and in the NHL.
“That’s the kind of mentality I wanted to bring is a high-end professional environment that these players really push themselves, and we really pick the best of the best and see who comes prepared,” he said. “We already set the standard here with exit meetings that you have to be ready to go for camp, and that’s going to show who’s done their homework and who hasn’t. It’s going to be exciting.”
Etem also sees part of the job as being actively involved in the community. He’s already had the team join the Missoula Chamber of Commerce, which he said was a first for the Junior Bruins and previous Missoula Maulers.
Soon enough, it’ll be time for the Junior Bruins to get out into that community and play in front of their supporters.
“We’re going to go into the schools, we’re going to read to sick children in the hospital and put smiles on peoples’ faces,” Etem said. “It’s going to be a community-focused team along with the success on the ice. That’s what I’m really looking forward to.”
