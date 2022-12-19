BLAINE, Minn. - The second day of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Showcase featured eight more games that featured Frontier Division teams.
The division went 3-5 on Tuesday, having been outscored in eight games, 27-19. After two days, the Frontier Division is 7-9 and has been outscored, 55-51.
Here is a quick look at the second day of action at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.
MILWAUKEE POWER 6 BUTTE COBRAS 2 – The Milwaukee Power scored four times in the second period to skate past the Cobras.
Owen Drake opened the scoring for Milwaukee with 6:18 to go in the first period. Colin March assisted on Drake’s sixth of the season.
Jack Wojnowski doubled the Power’s lead to a pair of goals 2:33 into the second period.
Carter Large got the Cobras on the board with 14:16 to play in the second, with assists from Nick Bradshaw and Cade Wessman.
The Power scored four straight, three more in the second and one in the third to take a 6-1 lead.
Jonathan O’Brien stopped the streak with a goal for the Cobras with 11:11 to play.
Brett Holmer stopped 56 of 58 Butte shots for the win in goal for Milwaukee.
Braylon Rogers started in goal for Butte and stopped 21-of-24 shots before Nikolai Wallery took over with 7:54 to play in the second. Walley saved 25-of-27 shots.
HELENA BIGHORNS 3 TEXAS BRAHMAS 0 – Tyler Bloom continued his goal-scoring tear of late with two goals as the Bighorns shut out the Brahmas.
Braden Cunningham and Camden Cunningham assisted on Bloom’s first of the game with 1:10 to play in the first period.
Andrew Deskin’s insurance goal with 4:33 to play was assisted by Garrett Bogan and Darby McCarthy. Bogan went on to assist on Bloom’s empty netter with 38 seconds to play.
Bloom has four goals in his past three games.
Marek Andres stopped 17 shots to pick up his third shutout of the season.
SHERIDAN HAWKS 4 LONG BEACH SHARKS 2 – Makhai Sparks picked up a hat-trick, which included the final two goals to lift the Hawks over the Sharks.
The Hawks took advantage of five consecutive penalties on Long Beach, scoring two power-play goals.
Parker Norling’s power-play goal 3:01 into the second period gave Sheridan a 1-0 lead. Sparks’ first goal of the game was on the power-play 8:18 into the period to double the Hawks’ lead to 2-0.
Jack Fitzpatrick scored 31 seconds later, and Gabe Hopkins’ power-play goal with 5:56 to play in regulation tied the score at 2-2.
Sparks scored the game-winning goal on assists from Teejay Torgrimson and Bode Dunham with 4:15 to play. Norling assisted on Sparks’ empty netter with 14 seconds to play.
Sparks (24 goals on the season) finished the game with four points, with Torgrimson and Norling having finished with two points each.
Patric Loeffler picked up the win in net for Sheridan, having stopped 22-of-24 shots.
BOZEMAN ICEDOGS 6 MID CITIES JR. STARS 2 – Bodie Shepardson’s natural hat trick in the third period fueled a four-goal period in Bozeman’s four-goal win.
The Icedogs opened the game with goals by Magnus Lowham and Max Byers, as they led 2-0 with 6:16 left in the first period.
Andrew Kolka’s goal 3:52 into the second period drew the Jr. Stars within a goal 2-1.
Shepardson’s goals scored at the 1:42, 6:05, and 6:20 marks in the third period, and Sam Ingram’s goal at the 7:42 mark gave the Icedogs a five-goal cushion.
Michael Kennedy scored late for Mid Cities.
Shepardson, Lowham, Mattias Godfrey, and Nate Brunelle each had multi-point games.
Axel Rosenlund stopped 12-of-14 Jr. Stars’ shots in the win for Bozeman.
NEW ULM STEEL 2 GREAT FALLS AMERICANS 0 – The Great Falls Americans got a great outing from Josh Koziol in goal. However, New Ulm’s Nolan Lacosse had a better day with a shut out over the Americans.
Guz Cantwell broke a scoreless tie with a power-play goal with 2:36 to play as the Steel took the lead.
Vladislav Ostapenko’s goal with 1:57 to play in the game gave the Steel insurance.
Lacosse stopped 19 Great Falls shots on goal for the win.
Koziol stopped 35-of-37 Steel shots on net.
AUSTIN ICE BATS 6 BADLANDS SABRES 1 – Jack Hanson and Sebastian Hale each scored twice, as the Ice Bats routed the Sabres.
Badlands reached the scoreboard first when Tyson Dunbar assisted on Peyton Wilson’s goal 5:39 into the game.
Hanson’s power-play goal at the 12:54 mark tied the game, and Ben Allen full-strength goal with 3:51 to play in the first period gave Austin a lead that they did not relinquish.
Enzo Kornum scored an unassisted goal with 5:41 to go in the second period, which was followed up with Hale’s first goal with 1:17 left in the stanza.
Hanson scored 3:39 into the third period, and Hale followed with a tally with 1:47 to play in the game.
Hanson had five points, with two goals and three assists to lead the Ice Bats. Nathan Clark also had three assists for Austin.
Bryson Frazee made 45 saves in the win for the Ice Bats.
Zach Broxterman stopped 54-of-60 shots on goal for Badlands.
ROCHESTER GRIZZLIES 6 GILLETTE WILD 1 – Following a tough overtime loss to the Northeast Generals, Gillette found the net only once against the Grizzlies in a five-goal defeat.
Owen Van Tassel and Logan Kroyman scored in the first period, Spencer Klotz and Marco Sandelgard scored in the second period, as the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead going to the third stanza.
Jace Johnson scored his 27th goal of the season for Gillette on an assist by Wylee Gladen 30 seconds into the third period.
Klotz and Austin Meers scored later in the period for Rochester to clinch the win.
Lucas Henderson stopped 18-of-19 Wild shots in the win for the Grizzlies.
Cole Wheaton stopped 22 shots in goal for Gillette.
MINNESOTA LOONS 3 YELLOWSTONE QUAKE 2 – Yellowstone grabbed an early first-period lead, but the Minnesota Loons scored the next three goals and held off the Quake.
Teagan Scheurer’s tenth goal of the season on the power-play came at the 6:50 of first period, as the assists by Benjamin Kluza and Owen Schoonover helped the Quake an early 1-0 lead.
Landon Thiessen’s goal with 7:43 to play in the first tied the game at 1-1.
Kyle Couture and Jamison Allen scored in the second period to give Minnesota a 3-1 lead.
Blake Mitchell’s second goal of the season for Yellowstone came on the power-play with five minutes left in the game. Zac Orwig assisted on the goals that brought the Quake to within a goal.
Matthew Ryynanen stopped 28 shots in goal for Minnesota.
Edvin Falkenstrom faced 46 shots by the Loons, having stopped 43 for the Quake.
The Tuesday finales
The Frontier Division teams get an early wake-up call on Tuesday, as they take the ice to finish off the NA3HL Showcase on Tuesday morning. Here is the schedule of games:
Helena Bighorns vs. Norwich Sea Captains, 8 a.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Texas RoadRunners , 8 a.m.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, 8:30 a.m.
Bozeman Icedogs vs. Austin Ice Bats, 8:30 a.m.
Badlands Sabres vs. New Jersey Titans, 8:30 a.m.
Butte Cobras vs. Willmar WarHawks, 11 a.m.
Sheridan Hawks vs. New Mexico Ice Wolves, 11 a.m.
Great Falls Americans vs. El Paso Rhinos, 11 a.m.
