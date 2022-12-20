BLAINE, Minn. – The Frontier Division teams of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) closed out the annual showcase with an eight-game slate on Tuesday at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.
The Frontier went 7-1 in Tuesday action and finished the tournament a collective 14-10. They outscored the competition in the showcase, 89-73 over 24 games.
Here is a snapshot of Tuesday’s action (showcase record in parentheses):
HELENA BIGHORNS (2-1) 6 NORWICH SEA CAPTAINS 2 - The Bighorns picked up four first-period goals and finished the showcase on a high note over the Sea Captains.
Camden Cunningham lit the lamp twice in the opening stanza, once on the power-play. The goals were sandwiched between Lyndon Orr’s opening goal at the 3:21 mark and Mason Eggen’s tally on the power-play with 1:25 to go in the first period.
Norwich’s Jack Kinahan accounted for both of the Sea Captains’ goals, scoring at the 12:03 mark in the second period and with 5:12 left in the third.
Harlan Wojtusik and Darby McCarthy sandwiched Helena goals around Kinahan’s third-period marker.
Marek Andres stopped 22-of-24 Norwich shots in the win for Helena, who outscored teams in the showcase, 9-5.
GILLETTE WILD (1-2) 5 TEXAS ROADRUNNERS 3 – The Wild turned their fortunes around after a tough start to the showcase, with three goals in the second period and Saizha Norwegian’s two third-period goals to wrap the tourney with a two-goal win.
Matvey Ivanov led off the scoring for the Roadrunners at the 12:35 mark of the first period.
Wylee Gladen’s seventh goal of the season put Gillette on the scoreboard and in a 1-1 tie 2:43 into the second period.
Tyler Singpradith’s goal gave Texas the lead back 49 seconds later, only to have Alec Waller score his ninth of the season to re-tie the game at the 5:58 mark,
Jace Johnson notched his 28th goal of the campaign with 2:18 left in the second period to give Gillette a 3-2 lead.
Norwegian’s first goal came with 8:41 left in the game to give the Wild a two-goal cushion.
Ivanov scored 1:29 later to pull the Roadrunners to within a goal. Norwegian’s second goal of the period with six seconds left reestablished the two-goal cushion at the end.
Jake Turek stopped 21-of-24 shots in goal for Gillette. The Wild, who went into the tournament as one of the top scoring teams in the NA3HL, was outscored in the showcase 13-9
YELLOWSTONE QUAKE (1-2) 6 DANBURY JR. HAT TRICKS 2 – The Quake overcame a one-goal deficit with five straight goals to close out the showcase with a big win over Danbury.
Nick Cofer scored unassisted at the 10:39 mark to give Yellowstone the early lead.
Danbury scored back-to-back goals from Denis Radchenko at the 1:18 mark and Oleg Egorov at the 3:23 mark, both on the power-play, to give the Jr. Hat Tricks a 2-1 lead.
Cofer notched his second assisted goal 1:38 later to tie the game at 2-2.
Brayson Bennett and Owen Schoonover scored power-play goals within a span of 1:45, as Yellowstone led at the end of two periods, 4-2.
Teagan Scheurer and Wyatt O’Donoghue scored goals in a 37 second span mid-way through the third period to round out the scoring for the Quake.
Steven Kelley stopped 37-of-39 Danbury shots for the win in goal for Yellowstone, who outscored teams in the tournament, 11-9.
BOZEMAN ICEDOGS (3-0) 6 AUSTIN ICE BATS 1 – The Icedogs exit the showcase on a roll, as six different Bozeman players scored and Cam Milewski stopped 27-of-28 shots.
Magnus Lowham and Dominik Hauer scored in the first period to put Bozeman on top, 2-0.
Nathan Clark countered with an Austin goal with 3:57 left in the first period.
Cole Busher’s goal in the second put two-goals between the Icedogs and Ice Bats with 8:11 to play.
Owen House, Kole Morris, and Braden Koliha scored in the third period to help the Icedogs lock up the five-goal victory.
Bozeman outscored teams in the tournament, 23-5.
BADLANDS SABRES (1-2) 4 NEW JERSEY TITANS 3 – The Sabres erased a three-goal deficit, as Hunter Walla’s game-winning goal with 21 seconds to play completed his hat trick.
Kurt Johnson, Nick Trabb and Antonio Vidal scored second-period goals for the Titans, as they led the Sabres with 8:28 to play in the second period, 3-0.
AJ Petrotto assisted on Walla’s first goal to put Badlands on the board with 5:25 to play in the second.
Brady Ridnour pulled Badlands within a goal with a power-play goal 4:47 into the third period.
Walla tied the game off an assist from Gabriel Harrison with 8:59 left in regulation.
Keenan Howard assisted on Walla’s game-winner with 21 seconds to play.
Brady DeVries stopped 34-of-37 Titan shots in the win for the Sabres, who were outscored in the showcase 16-7.
SHERIDAN HAWKS (3-0) 5 NEW MEXICO ICE WOLVES 2 – The Hawks broke a 2-2 tie in the third period, as Parker Norling and Ryan McKenna scored unassisted, and McCaffrey Billings scored a late empty-net goal to dispatch New Mexico.
Jaxon Call started the scoring for Sheridan at the 4:15 mark of the first period. Makhai Sparks’ shorthanded goal 3:13 later gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead.
Jameson Klein cut the Ice Wolves’ deficit in half with 10:55 remaining in the second period on a goal assisted by Jo Kawagishi.
Ryan Kerr and Jaden Stiller assisted on Evan Axell’s power-play goal with 10:28 remaining in regulation to tie the game, 2-2.
Norling’s unassisted power-play goal with 9:50 to go gave Sheridan the lead. McKenna scored an unassisted goal with 4:14 to play, and Billings followed with an unassisted, empty netter with 100 seconds to go.
Patric Loeffler closed the showcase, having stopped 49-of-51 shots for the Hawks. Sheridan outscored the opposition during the tournament 15-8.
GREAT FALLS AMERICANS (2-1) 2 EL PASO RHINOS 0 – Wes Weisenburger and Jace Thompson scored second-period goals to help Jake Regan pick up his first win in goal for the Americans.
Great Falls got on the board in the second, as Russ Rassmussen and Sam Duehlmeier assisted on Weisenburger’s third goal of the season with 6:05 to play in the period.
Fourty-four seconds later, Tyler Sunagel and Silas Hughes assisted on Thompson’s tenth goal of the year.
Regan stopped 35 shots in the win for Great Falls, who outscored opponents in the tournament 5-4.
WILLMAR WARHAWKS 5 BUTTE COBRAS (1-2) 4 – The Cobras nearly erased a three-goal margin and a pair of two-goal deficits during a tough battle against the rugged Willmar WarHawks.
Tyler Misialek, Blaise Schutt, and Luc Corbin scored the first three goals of the contest for the WarHawks, as they led 2-0 at the end of the first period and 3-0 with 12:25 to play in the second period.
Luke Schleusner 13th goal of the season put Butte on the board with 7:59 to play in the second, on a goal assisted by Cade Wessman and Kazden Stineff. Forty-eight seconds later, Wessman and Schleusner assisted on Nick Bradshaw’s 17th goal of the campaign to narrow the margin to one goal.
Misialek’s second goal of the contest with 6:12 left in the second extended the Willmar lead back to a pair.
Tamer Billman assisted on Patrick Crooks’ 12th goal of the season, as the Cobras narrowed the deficit to one goal, 4-3, with 1:48 left in the second period.
Schutt’s second goal of the game came with 8:04 to play to reestablish the two-goal cushion.
Schleusner’s unassisted power-play goal with 3:15 to play gave Butte hope. However, they were unable to get the game-tying goal and fell to the WarHawks.
Zackary Ortolano stopped 25-of-29 Butte shots in the win for Willmar.
Caleb Cross stopped 35-of-40 shots for the Cobras. Butte was outscored in the showcase 13-9.
