The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division experienced tightening at the top of the table and separation in the middle of the division following last weekend's action.
Here is a recap of the Frontier Division contests from Jan. 6-7:
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns (two games)
Gillette and Helena, the top two teams in the division, had seven points separating the two before play commenced on Friday at the Helena Ice Arena.
Jesse Schindel stopped 29 Gillette shots on goal, and Camden Cunningham's power-play tally with 1:53 to play in the first period ended up the game-winning goal as the Bighorns shut out the Wild, 4-0.
With Gillette's Jack Metcalfe serving a slashing minor, Braden Cunningham and Joe Feamster assisted on Camden Cunningham's 12th goal of the season, his fourth on the power-play, as the Bighorns took a 1-0 lead.
Helena scored three times in the third period. Harlan Wojtusik's 21st goal of the campaign, assisted by Garrett Bogan and TJ Norris, gave the Bighorns an insurance goal with 13:19 left in regulation.
Joe Feamster picked up his third goal of the season with 8:55 left in the third. Darby McCarthy and Tyler Bloom drew the assists to increase Helena's lead to three goals.
Wojtusik drew a slashing minor with 4:13 to play. The Wild decided to pull goaltender Jake Turek to give Gillette a 6-on-4 manpower advantage for an opportunity to draw closer on the scoreboard. However, Norris and Dylan Cunningham worked the puck out of the defensive zone, and Andrew Deskin deposited the puck into Gillette's empty net for the rare short-handed goal.
Helena outshot Gillette, 41-29. The Bighorns were 1-of-8 with the man advantage, while the Wild went 0-of-7.
The teams returned to the ice Saturday to complete the weekend series.
Dylan Cunningham's power-play goal with 7:28 to go in the third period was the eventual game-winner, as the Bighorns swept the series with a 2-1 win over the Wild.
Bloom's 19th goal of the season, his fourth on the power-play, gave Helena a 1-0 lead with 4:40 left in the opening period. Wojtusik and Camden Cunningham picked up assists on the goal.
Dylan Cunningham's second goal of the season came on a power play with 7:28 to play in the third period. Wojtusik and Thomas Hollon assisted Dylan Cunningham’s goal.
The Wild got a power-play opportunity moments after Helena's second goal. Gillette cashed in as Wylee Gladen and Alec Waller assisted on Issac Young's 17th goal of the season with 6:51 to play in the game. Young's tenth power-play goal of the year drew Gillette to within a goal, 2-1.
Schindel and Helena's defense made the one-goal advantage stand, with Gillette pulling goaltender Cole Wheaton for the extra attacker with 1:45 to play.
Helena outshot Gillette in the game, 47-40. The Bighorns were 2-of-8 on the power play, while the Wild converted 1-of-11.
Schindel and Wheaton were excellent in goal for their respective clubs, as Schindel stopped 39-of-40 shots for the Bighorns, and Wheaton turned aside 45-of-47 shots for the Wild.
Takeaways from the series: Schindel's 0.50 GAA and Helena's defense over the two games helped the Bighorns chomp into Gillette's first-place lead, narrowing the gap from nine points to five points. Helena also killed off 17-of-18 penalties, which dropped Gillette's division-leading 36.7% power-play success rate to 33.7%. In addition, Helena's division-leading 87.5% penalty-kill rate bumped to 88.5%, the third-best in the NA3HL.
Butte Cobras vs. Great Falls Americans (Friday)
The Butte Cobras began their 2023 calendar year with a home date against the Great Falls Americas at the Butte Community Ice Center.
Nick Bradshaw scored twice in the second period, which included a game-winning power-play goal with 3:59 to play in the period, as the Cobras nipped the Americans 2-1.
Bradshaw got Butte on the board with 7:42 in the second stanza, as Cade Wessman and Luke Schleusner assisted on the opening goal.
The Americans went on the penalty-kill later in the period. However, Schleusner and Carson Streich assisted on Bradshaw's power-play goal with 3:59 in play in the second period to give Butte a 2-0 lead.
Silas Hughes helped the Americans cut the margin in half, as Wes Weisenburger and Tyler Sunagel assisted on Hughes' goal with 15:07 left in regulation.
Great Falls had an abbreviated power-play opportunity with 39 seconds to go but could not score the equalizer.
Butte outshot Great Falls 70-49.
Caleb Cross stopped 48 shots for the Cobras, while Ryan Stowe steered aside 68-of-70 shots on net for Great Falls.
Takeaways: Being the two least-penalized teams in the Frontier, both teams played disciplined in the game, having combined for five penalties. Bradshaw scored two critical goals when the Cobras needed them, and Cross has been solid in goal.
Butte Cobras vs. Bozeman Icedogs (Saturday)
The Cobras traveled on Saturday to take on Bozeman, which was on a six-game winning streak, at Haynes Arena.
Bradshaw and Patrick Crooks each scored three goals and an assist, and four more Cobras had multiple-point games as Butte defeated Bozeman 7-1.
For the second straight game, Bradshaw scored the first two goals of the tilt for Butte. Sixty-three seconds into the contest, Schleusner and Wessman assisted on Bradshaw's first goal. With 11:58 to go in the first period, the trio combined for Bradshaw's second goal.
Crooks extended Butte's lead to 3-0 when Schleusner and Bradshaw assisted on Crooks' power-play marker with 9:40 to play in the first.
Crooks and Tamer Billman had a hand in Anthony Johnson's goal 74 ticks into the second period to increase Butte's lead to 4-0.
Bozeman scored their lone goal of the contest 2:22 into the second period. Bryce Sturm and Kole Morris assisted on Spencer Wilkinson's 11th goal of the year.
Crooks helped reestablish the Cobras' four-goal lead in the middle part of the second period. Billman and Caelin Chinery assisted on the goal with 10:04 to go.
Butte's four-goal advantage stretched to six late in the third period. Schleusner and Tyler Tosch helped Bradshaw complete his hat trick with 1:48 to go. Chinery and Streich helped complete Crooks' hat trick with 1:07 to play. Crooks' final goal was on the power play.
Butte outshot Bozeman, 44-34. The Cobras were 2-of-4 with the man advantage, and the Icedogs went 0-of-2.
Schleusner had four assists, while Wessman, Billman, and Chinery each registered two assists.
Cross made 33 stops for his sixth win in his last eight starts for the Cobras. Cam Milewski made 37 saves for Bozeman.
Takeaways: The seven-goal output by the Cobras was the second highest of the season, as they scored nine against Great Falls on Oct. 1. Bradshaw and Wessman each had hat tricks in that contest. Bradshaw logged seven points, Wessman contributed five points, and Schleusner chipped in four. Butte's current three-game winning streak is the first of the season and is the second-longest in the last two seasons. The Cobras won four in a row twice during the 2021-2022 campaign.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Sheridan Hawks (two games)
The Quake and Hawks played a weekend series at Whitney Rink in Sheridan.
Both games went into an extra season, with Yellowstone winning 5-4 on Friday and Sheridan winning 4-3 on Saturday.
In the opening game, Sheridan scored two goals in 31 seconds. Nathan Awoyemi and Danny Shelden assisted on one another's goals, and Colter Barnett drew a helper on Shelden's marker to put the Hawks up, 2-0.
Blake Mitchell helped Yellowstone cut the margin to one goal with 3:14 to go in the opening period, as Benjamin Kluza assisted on Mitchell's power-play goal.
Awoyemi's second goal of the game came on the power play with 10:14 left in the second period to extend Sheridan's lead back to two.
Brayson Bennett scored with 1:52 left in the second period, and Ryan Hiles scored 59 seconds into the third to tie the game at 3-3.
Sheridan scored on the power play with 4:26 to go in the third, as Ryan McKenna and Parker Norling assisted on Tie Schmacher's goal to give the Hawks a 4-3 lead.
Nick Cofer tied the game with 47 seconds left in regulation as he netted a feed pass from Bennett.
Bennett and Mitchell assisted on Cofer's overtime winner with 2:57 left.
Sheridan outshot Yellowstone 54-50. The Hawks were 2-of-4 on the power-play, and the Quake went 1-of-6.
John Hughes made 50 saves in goal for Yellowstone, while Thomas Mellenthin stopped 45 for Sheridan.
Bennett, Cofer, and Mitchell logged multi-point games for the Quake, with Awoyemi and Shelden accomplishing the feat for the Hawks.
On Saturday, Teagan Scheurer put the Quake on the board first, as he took Will Soldano's pass and deposited the puck in the net with 32 seconds to play in the opening period.
Bennett doubled the Quakes' lead 8:13 into the second period, as Cofer and Wyatt O'Donoghue assisted on Bennett's goal.
Parker Norling's goal with 49 seconds left in the second period put the Hawks on the board. McKenna and McCaffrey Billings picked up the assist.
Awoyemi and Shelden entered the scoring mix for the Hawks in the third period. Awoyemi tied the game on assists from Joseph Epplin and Blake Crawford 2:13 into the period, and Billings and Awoyemi assisted on Shelden's go-ahead goal with 3:36 to play in regulation.
The Hawks scored the equalizer with 23 seconds to play, as O'Donoghue assisted on PJ Comose's goal to force overtime.
Norling's game-winning goal came with 1:34 left in the extra session, as Shelden and Wyatt Noble assisted on Sheridan's winner.
Sheridan outshot Yellowstone in the game, 50-35, and both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.
Xuas Landry made 32 stops for the win in net for the Hawk. Edvin Falkenstrom made 46 saves for the Quake.
Takeaways: Both teams drew three points in the standings this weekend, each with a win and an overtime loss. The Hawks maintained a five-point lead over Butte in third place, while the Quakes' three-point weekend pulled them into a three-way tie for fifth place with 27 points.
The Frontier Division standings (as of Jan. 9):
Two points for a win, one point each for overtime and shootout losses
Gillette: 53 points (25 wins, five losses, 1 OT loss, two shootout losses)
Helena: 50 points (24-7-1-1)
Sheridan: 40 points (19-12-2-0)
Butte: 35 points (17-14-1-0)
Great Falls: 27 points (13-17-1-0)
Bozeman: 27 points (13-18-0-1)
Yellowstone: 27 points (11-17-4-1)
Badlands: 20 points (8-19-2-2)
Home records
Gillette: 25 points (12-1-0-1)
Helena: 25 points (12-2-1-0)
Sheridan: 22 points (10-5-2-0)
Bozeman: 18 points (9-10-0-0)
Yellowstone: 18 points (8-7-1-1)
Butte: 16 points (8-4-0-0)
Great Falls: 16 points (8-11-0-0)
Badlands: 12 points (6-12-0-0)
Road records
Gillette: 28 points (13-4-1-1)
Helena: 25 points (12-5-0-0)
Butte: 19 points (9-10-1-0)
Sheridan: 18 points (9-7-0-0)
Great Falls: 11 points (5-6-1-0)
Bozeman: 9 points (4-8-0-1)
Yellowstone: 9 points (3-10-3-0)
Badlands: 8 points (2-7-2-2)
406 Stars of the Week
Badlands: Off
Bozeman: Spencer Wilkinson (goal).
Butte: Nick Bradshaw (five goals, assist), Patrick Crooks (three goals, assist), Luke Schleusner (six assists), Caleb Cross (81 saves on 83 shots, two wins).
Gillette: Isaac Young (goal), Cole Wheaton (45 saves).
Great Falls: Ryan Stowe (68 saves), Silas Hughes (goal).
Helena: Jesse Schindel (68 saves, two wins, shutout), Harlan Wojtusik (goal, two assists), Tyler Bloom (goal, assist), Dylan Cunningham (goal, assist).
Sheridan: Nathan Awoyemi (three goals, two assists), Parker Norling (two goals, assist), McCaffrey Billings (two goals, assist).
Yellowstone: Brayson Bennett (two goals, four assists), Danny Shelden (two goals, two assists), Nick Cofer (two goals, assist).
Special teams' effectiveness
The Gillette-Helena weekend series highlighted excellent special teams' play, especially in the penalty-kill numbers. The teams went a combined 30-of-34 on the penalty kill, which is a rate of 88.2%. So, it is no surprise that Gillette and Helena are among the top in special teams' effectiveness, which is the combination of power-play and penalty-kill success.
Gillette's 62 power-play goals rank second league-wide behind Granite City's 64. Helena's 88.6% penalty-kill ranks third in the NA3HL behind Northeast and Louisiana.
Here are the Frontier Division's STE numbers, which 100% representing a reasonable rate and anything above 105% as a good percentage:
Gillette 121.7 (33.7% PP, 86% PK)
Helena 107.6 (19.1% PP, 88.5% PK)
Sheridan 103.9 (27.5% PP, 76.4% PK)
Butte 98.4 (20.8% PP, 77.6% PK)
Yellowstone 95.5 (16.9% PP, 78.6% PK)
Great Falls 94.9 (20.6% PP, 74.3% PK)
Bozeman 88.9 (10.8%, 78.1% PK)
Badlands 82.4 (13.2% PP, 69.2% PK)
Frontier Division players in NA3HL top 20 scorers
Points: Sheridan's Ryan McKenna (second, 61), Gillette Jace Johnson (tied for fourth, 55), Gillette's Isaac Young (tied for fourth, 55), Sheridan's Makhai Sparks (tied for eighth, 47), Butte's Nick Bradshaw (tied for eighth, 47), Gillette's Sky Solig (tied for 14th, 45), Gillette's Saizha Norwegian (17th, 43), Sheridan's Parker Norling (tied for 18th, 42).
Goals: Johnson (second, 28), McKenna (third, 26), Sparks (tied for fourth, 25), Bradshaw (seventh, 23), Solig (tied for 12th, 21), Helena's Harlan Wojtusik (tied for 14th, 21), Gillette's Anthony Foster (15th, 20), Helena's Tyler Bloom (20th, 19).
Power-play goals: Johnson (first, 14), Sparks (tied for third, tne), Young (tied for third, ten), Butte's Patrick Crooks (tied for seventh, seven), McKenna (tied for seventh, seven), Solig (tied for 16th, six), Gillette's Todd Powassin (tied-for 16th, six).
Assists: Young (second, 38), McKenna (third, 35), Norling (tied for 6th, 30), Norwegian (tied for 6th, 30), Butte's Cade Wessman (tied for 10th, 28), Johnson (tied for 13th, 27), Solig (tied for 20th, 24), Bradshaw (tied for 20th, 24), Gillette's Alec Waller (tied for 20th, 24), Sheridan's Wyatt Noble (tied for 20th, 24).
Power-play assists: Young (second, 19), Foster (tied for fourth, 13), Gillette's Alec Waller (tied for fourth, 13), McKenna (tied for fourth, 13), Johnson (tied for tenth, 12), Norling (tied for tenth, 12), Gillette's Adam Severson (tied for 16th, 11) Gillette's Wylee Gladen (tied for 16th, 11), Norwegian (tied for 16th, 11).
Penalty minutes (PIM): Bloom (sixth, 140), Gillette's Josef Lalli (tied for seventh, 130), Butte's Tamer Billman (tied for 19th, 105).
Frontier Division goaltenders in the NA3HL top 20
Wins: Butte's Caleb Cross (tied for second, 13), Gillette's Cole Wheaton (tied for ninth, ten), Bozeman's Cam Milewski (tied for ninth, ten), Great Falls' Josh Koziol (tied for 15th, nine), Helena's Gabe Swanson (tied for 19th, eight), Helena's Gabe Swanson (tied for 19th, eight), Gillette's Jake Turek (tied for 19th, eight).
Losses: Badlands' Zach Broxterman (first, 15), Milewski (eighth, 11), Koziol (ninth, nine), Cross (tied for 11th, eight), Yellowstone's Edvin Falkenstrom (tied for 11th, eight).
Saves: Milewski (third, 1,000), Cross (fourth, 945), Koziol (fifth, 913), Broxterman (sixth, 897), Falkenstrom (eighth, 684), Sheridan's Patric Loeffler (20th, 522).
Goals allowed: Broxterman (third, 84), Milewski (tenth, 62), Koziol (11th, 61), Cross (13th, 57), Loeffler (tied for 17th, 51).
Goals allowed average (GAA): Andres (second, 1.58), Swanson (third, 1.69), Turek (seventh, 2.06).
Save percentage: Andres (first, .946), Cross (third, .940), Milewski (tied-fourth, .938), Falkenstrom (ninth, .934), Koziol (tied for tenth, .933), Turek (12th, .932), Swanson (tied for 13th, .931), Yellowstone's John Hughes (17th, .923).
Shutouts: Swanson (first, five), Andres (tied for second, three), Turek (tied for second, three), Milewski (tied for sixth, two).
Minutes played: Cross (third, 1,254), Milewski (fourth, 1,232), Broxterman (sixth, 1,170), Koziol (eighth, 1,150), Falkenstrom (13th, 1,009).
The week ahead for the Frontier Division:
The Butte Cobras will have two road games this weekend. They will face off against Bozeman at Haynes Pavilion on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Helena on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Following the road trip, the Cobras will play their next 12 games at Butte Community Ice Center. It is a homestand that ranges from Jan. 20 to Mar. 3.
Before hosting Butte on Saturday, the Bighorns will host Great Falls on Friday at 7:05 p.m.
After hosting Butte on Friday, the Icedogs travel to Great Falls for a 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday.
Sheridan and Gillette will play a home-and-home series this weekend. The Wild will play in Sheridan on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Then, the scene shifts to Gillette on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Yellowstone travels to take on the Badlands Sabres in Rapid City, S.D. The games on Friday and Saturday will start at 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.