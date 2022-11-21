The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division had plenty of exciting games this past weekend.
Here is the snapshot from this past weekend in Frontier play:
The Friday Flyer
Butte hosted the Helena Bighorns in the front end of a weekend home-and-home series.
The Cobras rallied from two goals in the third period, as Nick Bradshaw, Caelin Chinery, and Tamer Billman scored in a 10:19 span to defeat the Bighorns, 4-3.
Butte’s victory was the first against Helena since the end of the 2020-2021 season. The Bighorns had won eight straight in the series.
Helena received early goals from Tyler Alldredge in back-to-back periods, having scored 17 seconds into the first period and 11 seconds into the second period.
Billman got the Cobras on the board 38 seconds into the period to cut the margin to a goal. Darby McCarthy scored with 4:01 to play in the second period to give Helena a 3-1 lead.
Bradshaw scored short-handed 3:37 into the third period to give Butte their first short-handed tally of the year.
Chinery’s goal tied the game 3-3 with 13:02 to play, and Billman’s second goal of the game with 6:04 to play ended up the game-winner.
Caleb Cross stopped 47-of-50 shots for the Cobras, who were 0-of-2 on the power play.
Marek Andres was 33-of-37 in net for the Bighorns, who went 1-of-3 on the power play and allowed a short-handed goal.
Yellowstone traveled to take on the Bozeman Icedogs in the midst of the “Brawl of the Wild” weekend.
Dominik Hauer registered a hat trick, having scored twice in 22 seconds in the second period, and capped it off with an empty-net goal with three seconds to play as the Icedogs defeated the Quake, 6-3.
Benjamin Kluza and Ryan Hiles sandwiched Quake goals around Spencer Wilkinson’s Bozeman goal, as Yellowstone led after the first period, 2-1.
Hauer’s two scores, and Wilkinson’s goal with 4:08 left in the second stanza put the Icedogs up 4-2.
Bodie Shepardson’s insurance goal 4:19 into the third increased the Icedogs’ lead to three goals.
Kluza’s second goal of the game came with 5:12 to play in the game, to slice the margin to two goals.
Yellowstone pulled goaltender Edvin Falkenstrom in the final minute to give the Quake a manpower advantage. Wilkinson assisted on Hauer’s empty netter to seal the win over Bozeman.
Hauer’s hat trick and Wilkinson’s four-point night paced the Icedogs.
Cam Milewski stopped 33-of-36 shots on net for his fourth win of the season.
Kluza had two goals and P.J. Comose had two assists to lead Yellowstone.
Falkenstrom stopped 32-of-37 shots for the Quake.
Yellowstone was 1-of-4 on the power play, while Bozeman was 0-of-3.
In Great Falls, the Americans hosted the high-flying Gillette Wild.
William Fallman and Silas Hughes scored in the shootout and Josh Koziol stopped Jace Johnson’s shot in the third round to lift the Americans to a 4-3 win.
Baden Powell gave Great Falls to opening lead with even-strength goal 7:40 into the game.
Johan Palmqvist’s fourth goal of the season with two minutes left in the first period tied the game at 1-1.
Sky Solig’s power-play goal 51 seconds into the second stanza gave the Wild a 2-1 lead.
Jace Thompson and Garrett Weisenburger scored power-play goals in the second period to give Great Falls a 3-2 lead at the end of the second period.
Johnson’s power-play goal 1:52 in the third period tied the game at 3-3.
Neither team scored for the remainder of the third period and in the overtime session, as the game was decided in a shootout.
Koziol stopped Young to start the shootout. Fallman beat Hite to give the Americans a one-goal lead.
Anthony Foster put the next shot past Koziol to tie the shootout at 1-1. Hughes put his shot past hit to give the Americans a 2-1 lead after two rounds.
Johnson could not beat Koziol on Gillette’s third shot, which gave the Americans a 4-3 win.
Koziol stopped 51-of-54 Gillette shots for Great Falls in the win. Hite made 28-of-31 stops in the lost for the Wild.
Great Falls went 2-of-3 on the power-play and Gillette went 3-of-6.
The Badlands Sabres traveled to Wyoming on Friday to take on the Sheridan Hawks.
Sheridan snapped a 1-1 tie in the second period with three goals and fought off a Badlands rally in the third period to win, 8-4.
The Sabres took to opening lead 1:14 into the game as Izaiah Phillips put a shot past Sheridan netminder Jack Wood.
The Hawks scored five straight goals over the next 33 minutes, as Josh Humphreys scored twice to highlight the streak. Sheridan led with 16:44 to go in the game, 5-1.
Badlands scored three times in 4:38, as Danny Shelden, Keenan Howard, and Carter Johnson tallies pulled the Sabres to within a goal with 8:56 to play, 5-4.
Caleb Murray scored twice to give the Hawks insurance, and McCaffrey Billings capped the night with a power-play goal with 1:08 to play.
Murray and Humphreys each scored two goals. Humphreys, Shelden, Billing, Parker Norling, and Ryan McKenna each had multi-point nights for Sheridan.
Wood stopped 36-of-40 shots in the Hawks’ victory.
Carter Johnson and Logan Powers had multi-point games for Badlands.
Zach Broxterman stopped 36-of-44 shots for the Sabres.
The Friday scoreboard
Butte 4 Helena 3
Sheridan 8 Badlands 4
Bozeman 6 Yellowstone 3
Great Falls 4 Gillette 3 (SO)
The Saturday Slate
Butte traveled to Helena for the Bighorns’ end of the home-and-home series.
The Bighorns jumped on the Cobras early, as Harlan Wojtusik and Tyler Alldredge combined for three first-period goals and Marek Andres saved 36-of-38 Butte shots to power Helena to a 5-2 win and a split of the weekend series.
Alldredge’s goal at the 4:43 mark of the first period was his third of the weekend. Wojtusik scored twice in a 3:35 span late in the first to give Helena a 3-0 lead at the end of the first.
Braden Cunningham’s unassisted goal with 1:19 to play in the second period expanded Helena’s lead to four.
Nick Bradshaw and Patrick Crooks scored back-to-back goals in the third period put the Cobras back with within a two-goal deficit.
Thomas Hollon’s even-strength goal with six second to play capped the scoring night for Helena.
Wojtusik, Hollon, Owen Ramsay, and Tyler Bloom scored two points each for Helena.
The Bighorns were 0-of-3 and Butte was 0-of-2.
Helena outshot the Cobras, 56-38.
Yellowstone and Bozeman played the back-half of their series at Haynes Pavilion on Saturday night.
Duncan Needham’s goal with 7:09 left in the first period broke a 1-1 tie and Cam Milewski made the lead stand with a 36-save night as Bozeman swept the weekend series with a 4-1 win over the Quake.
Chris Porciuncula put Bozeman on the board with his seventh goal of the season 3:29 into the game.
Wyatt O’Donoghue’s unassisted goal with 9:05 to go in the first period tied the game at 1-1.
Connor Lough assisted on Needham’s go-ahead marker with a 7:09 left in the opening period.
Owen House and Bodie Shepardson added to Bozeman’s lead in the second period.
Bozeman was 1-of-3 on the power play and Yellowstone was 0-of-2 with the man advantage.
Yellowstone outshot Bozeman in the contest, 37-33.
In Great Falls, the Americans hosted Gillette in the second game of their weekend series.
Sky Solig, Alec Waller, Saizha Norwegian, and Jace Johnson scored for the Wild, as they beat the Americans to gain a split of the series with a 4-1 triumph.
Solig scored at the 10:48 mark of the opening period to get the Wild on the board. Waller’s score with 6:23 to go in the second period doubled the lead.
Sunagel scored unassisted for Great Falls to cut the margin in half with 10:55 to play in regulation.
Norwegian and Johnson scored to give Gillette insurance later in the third period.
The Wild went 3-of-8 on the power-play, as they outshot Great Falls in the game, 53-30.
Solig had the lone multi-point game on either side, as he logged a goal and two assists.
Jake Turek stopped 29-of-30 shots for the Wild. Jake Regan stopped 49-of-53 shots for the Americans.
Badlands returned to Sheridan to complete their weekend series.
Ryan McKenna scored two goals and Thomas Mellenthin stopped 32 shots as the Hawks cruised past the Sabres, 6-1.
McKenna, and Reid Hojan scored in the first period to give Sheridan a 2-0 lead after one. Dalton Thomas scored with 6:05 to play in the second.
Izaiah Phillips scored Badlands’ lone goal of the game in the second period with 5:42 to play.
McKenna, Nathan Awoyemi, and Makhai Sparks scored the final three goals of the night for Sheridan.
The Hawks outshot the Sabres in the game, 50-33. Sheridan was 2-of-4 on the power-play and Badlands was 0-of-3.
McKenna registered three points, and Sparks, Awoyemi, Wyatt Noble, and McCaffrey Billings each had two points for Sheridan.
Brady DeVries made 32-of-38 stops before Hunter Oger took over in net with 15:27 remaining in the game. Oger stopped all 12 shots that he faced.
The Saturday Scoreboard
Helena 5 Butte 2
Gillette 4 Great Falls 1
Sheridan 6 Badlands 1
Bozeman 4 Yellowstone 1
406 Stars of the Weekend
Badlands: Izaiah Phillips (two goals) and Logan Powers (three assists)
Bozeman: Cam Milewski (69 saves on 73 shots, two wins) and Spencer Wilkinson (two goals, three assists)
Butte: Nick Bradshaw (two goals, two assists) and Tamer Billman (two goals, one assist)
Gillette: Sky Solig (two goals, two assists) and Jake Turek (29 goals on 30 shots)
Great Falls: Tyler Sunagel (one goal, one assist) and Jake Koziol (51 saves on 54 shots, shootout win)
Helena: Tyler Alldredge (three goals) and Tyler Bloom (four assists)
Sheridan: Ryan McKenna (three goals, three assists) and Thomas Mellenthin (32 saves on 33 shots)
Yellowstone: Benjamin Kluza (two goals) and John Hughes (29 saves on 33 shots)
Frontier Division standings (as of Nov. 21)
(Win-Loss-OT Loss-Shootout Loss-Points)
Gillette 17-1-0-2-36
Helena 14-4-1-1-30
Sheridan 11-8-1-0-23
Butte 10-9-1-0-21
Great Falls 9-9-0-0-18
Yellowstone 6-11-2-1-15
Bozeman 6-13-0-1-13
Badlands 5-12-2-1-13
Frontier Division on the power-play
Gillette 44.4% (48-of-108)
Sheridan 25.5% (28-of-110)
Great Falls 23.3% (17-of-73)
Butte 19.3% (16-of-83)
Helena 18.5% (17-of-92)
Yellowstone 13% (12-of-92)
Bozeman 11.9% (10-of-84)
Badlands 9.9% (8-of-81)
Frontier Division on the penalty kill
Helena 84.9% (73-of-86)
Gillette 84.4% (92-of-109)
Bozeman 82.6% (100-of-121)
Yellowstone 79.2% (61-of-77)
Great Falls 77.5% (62-of-80)
Butte 76.5% (52-of-68)
Sheridan 75.3% (73-of-97)
Badlands 62.9% (56-of-89)
Shorthanded goals for
Gillette 7
Helena 5
Sheridan 3
Yellowstone 2
Badlands 2
Butte 1
Bozeman 1
Great Falls 0
Shorthanded goals against
Gillette 0
Butte 1
Bozeman 1
Yellowstone 2
Helena 3
Great Falls 3
Badlands 4
Sheridan 7
Frontier players in Top 20 scorers in NA3HL
Here are the Frontier Division players on the NA3HL Top 20 list:
Goals
Jace Johnson (23), Gillette, first
Makhai Sparks (19), Sheridan, third
Harlan Wojtusik (16), Helena, tied for seventh
Sky Solig, Gillette, and Ryan McKenna, Sheridan (15), tied for ninth
Nick Bradshaw, Butte, and Anthony Foster, Gillette (14), tied for 11th
Power-play goals
Johnson (12), Gillette, first
Sparks (9), Sheridan, second
McKenna (6), Sheridan, tied for fifth
Todd Powassin and Sky Solig, Gillette, and Patrick Crooks (5), Butte, tied for ninth
Assists
Isaac Young (29), Gillette, second
Parker Norling, Sheridan, and Sky Solig, Gillette (21), tied for third
Saizha Norwegian (20), Gillette, tied for seventh
Ryan McKenna, Sheridan, Adam Severson, Gillette, and Cade Wessman, Butte (19) tied for ninth
Nick Bradshaw (17), Butte, 15th
Alec Waller (16), Gillette, tied for 18th
Alex Leaf, Great Falls, Dylan Cunningham, Helena, and Makhai Sparks and Wyatt Noble, Sheridan (15), tied for 20th
Power-play assists
Young (17), Gillette, first
Anthony Foster and Adam Severson, Gillette, and Norling, Sheridan (10), tied for fourth
Alec Waller and Saizha Norwegian, Gillette, and Alex Leaf, Great Falls (9), tied for seventh
McCaffery Billings, Ryan McKenna, and Wyatt Noble, Gillette, and Tamer Billman, Butte (8), tied for 13th.
Short-handed goals
Saizha Norwegian (3), Gillette, tied for second
Ryan McKenna, Sheridan, and T.J. Norris, Helena (2), tied for fourth
Short-handed assists
Sky Solig (3), tied for first
Cade Voge, Gillette, Alec Waller and Connor Wendell, Gillette, and Dylan Cunningham, Helena (2), tied for fourth
Points
Jace Johnson (37), Gillette, third
Sky Solig and Isaac Young (36), Gillette, tied for fourth.
Makhai Sparks and Ryan McKenna (34), Gillette, tied for sixth.
Nick Bradshaw (31), Butte, 12th place.
Adam Severson and Saizha Norwegian (30), Gillette, tied for 13th.
Anthony Foster (28), Gillette, 17th.
Cade Wessman (25), Butte, tied for 20th.
Penalty minutes (PIM)
Tamer Billman (105), Butte, seventh
Tyler Bloom, Helena, and Nate Brunelle (76), Bozeman, 15th
Parker Norling (73), Sheridan, 17th
Frontier goaltenders in NA3HL Top 20
Wins
Gabe Swanson (8), tied for fourth
Caleb Cross (7), tied for eighth
Jake Turek and Cole Wheaton, Gillette, and Josh Koziol, Great Falls (6), tied for 13th
Cam Milewski (5), Bozeman, tied for 19th
Goals allowed average (GAA)
Swanson (1.32), Helena, second
Turek (1.84), Gillette, sixth
Jesse Schindel (2.55), Helena, 19th
Saves
Milewski (801), Bozeman, first
Koziol (617), Great Falls, fifth
Zach Broxterman (600), Badlands, sixth
Cross (532), Butte, seventh
Edvin Falkenstrom (494), Yellowstone, ninth
Jack Wood (416), Sheridan, 14th
Save percentage
Swanson (.943), Helena, fourth
Turek (.941), Gillette, sixth
Milewski (.939), Bozeman, seventh
Falkenstrom (.933), Yellowstone, tied for eighth
Cross, Butte, and Koziol, Great Falls (.930), tied for tenth
Shutouts
Swanson (5), Helena, first
Turek (2), Gillette, tied for second.
Thanksgiving week/weekend in the Frontier
On Wednesday night, Great Falls travels to take on Helena in a 7:30 p.m. at the Helena Ice Arena.
On Friday night, there will be three series that will get underway.
Sheridan will play at Great Falls on Friday and Saturday, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.
Badlands will travel to Cody to take on Yellowstone on Friday and Saturday, will both games starting at 7:30 p.m.
Gillette will travel to Haynes Center to take on the Bozeman Icedogs on Friday and Saturday, with both tilts starting at 7:30 p.m.
Butte will host Helena on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
