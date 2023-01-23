NA3HL logo

With the North American 3 Hockey League schedules in the final quarter of the season, two spots in the upcoming Fraser Cup Playoffs were clinched by Frontier Division teams.

The Gillette Wild (61 points) and Helena Bighorns (58 points) clinched playoff positions from the Frontier.

