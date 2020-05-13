GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Americans defenseman Brandon Peterson has signed a national letter of intent to further his education and play hockey at Iowa State.
Peterson, 20, from Oak Creek, Wisconsin, has spent three seasons in Great Falls. Iowa State is a member of the Central State Collegiate Hockey League in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
Peterson played in 84 regular season and 11 playoff games for the Americans from 2017-2020. He tallied five goals and dished 28 assists.
Before his time in Montana, Peterson played two years in Wisconsin for the Greendale High School Panthers team, where he accumulated eight goals and 19 assists in 45 appearances.
