GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Great Falls Americans of the North American 3 Hockey League’s (NA3HL) are happy to announce that goaltender Josh Koziol will continue his education and hockey career at a NCAA Division III school in Minnesota during the upcoming 2022-2023 Spring Semester and will be leaving the Americans organization.
Josh, who is originally from Elk River, Minnesota, joins the Augsburg University Auggies men’s hockey team located in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the upcoming Spring Semester (2022-2023 school year). Augsburg University is a liberal arts college with about 3,200 students enrolled and has over 50 undergraduate degrees and 11 graduate programs on their Minnesota campus. The Auggies men’s hockey team is currently ranked #4 in the nation under the direction of Greg May and is affiliated with the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) at the NCAA Division III level.
After 11 games that began on November 3, the Auggies have a record of 7-3-1-0 after two months of competition with the NCAA DIII playoffs set to begin in late February 2023. All 13 members of the MIAC currently have campuses in Minnesota including the Augsburg University Auggies (Minneapolis), Bethel University Royals (Arden Hills), Carleton College Knights and St. Olaf College Oles (Northfield), Concordia College Cobbers (Moorhead), Gustavus Adolphus College Golden Gusties (St. Peter), Hamline University Pipers, Macalester College Scots, and the St. Catherine University Wildcats (St. Paul), College of St. Benedict Bennies (St. Joseph), Saint John’s University Johnnies (Collegeville), Saint Mary’s University Cardinals (Winona), and the College of St. Scholastica Saints (Duluth).
The Great Falls Americans top goaltender enters Augsburg University (6’3”, 210 lbs.) appearing in 20 regular season games for Great Falls in his lone season with the team. The 20-year-old had nine wins and ten losses along with 852 saves and a save percentage of 0.933 for head coach Greg Sears’ squad this season.
The Minnesota netminder earned five NA3HL Frontier Division (Honorable Mention) Stars of the Week honors (2022-23, September 11, 2022, October 9, 2022, October 16, 2022, November 13, 2022, and November 20, 2022) and two NA3HL Honorable Mention Stars of the Month (October and November 2022) for his four-month stint with the Americans.
Before suiting up for the Americans, Koziol attended high school at Elk River High (2017-2020) and compiled a 19-26-1-0 record in 46 games including five playoff appearances and spent time (2020-22) with two United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) squads, the Minnesota Moose, and the Minnesota Mullets.
“This is a great opportunity for Josh,” stated Great Falls Americans Head Coach and General Manager, Greg Sears. “Augsburg (University) has a heck of a program, and we are excited that he has the opportunity to go. Our level is about the development and getting kids opportunities at higher levels. This is what it is all about!”
