The Great Falls Americans downed the Missoula Jr. Bruins for the second straight night, taking a 5-1 win Saturday in an NA3HL hockey game at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
The loss was Missoula's seventh in its last eight games and dropped the Jr. Bruins to 7-16 for the season. Great Falls improved to 18-2.
The Americans jumped in front 1-0 on a goal from Jack Olson 4:42 into the game. Missoula knotted the score midway through the first period on Tyler Katen's first goal of the season, assisted by Connor Frye and Austin Franck.
The American regained the lead at 2-1 when Levi Mese scored his 12th goal of the season 4:24 into the second period. Great Falls broke the game open with two more second-period goals to go on top 4-1. Mese scored again at 11:30 and Blake Nerney added another just 11 seconds later.
Brody Boyce capped off the scoring for Great Falls with a goal with about seven minutes to play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.