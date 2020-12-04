The Helena Bighorns were back at home Friday at the Helena Ice Arena taking on the first-place Great Falls Americans.
Yet, the Americans, who are in first place of the Frontier Division in the North American Tier III Hockey League, narrowly defeated the Bighorns 3-2 Friday afternoon.
Great Falls notched 52 shots in the win compared to 50 for Helena. The Americans grabbed the lead with a first-period goal but Andrew MacCallum scored in the second to even things up at 1-1.
However, Great Falls scored the next two times, once in the second and once in the third to take a 3-1 lead. MacCallum scored again but Helena couldn't muster the tying goal.
The Bighorns are now 2-9 on the season and sit in seventh place in the Frontier Division. Great Falls is in first.
In other news, the Bighorns announced a coaching change earlier this week. Bob Richards has been replaced by Damon Hanson, who will take over the job on an interim basis according to a release from the team.
Hanson is a former Bighorns player.
