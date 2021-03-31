BOZEMAN — The Great Falls Americans and Missoula Junior Bruins open NA3HL playoff action this week with best-of-3 semifinal matchups against teams from Wyoming.
Second-seeded Great Falls (27-11-2-0) travels to play the Gillette Wild (23-15-1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fourth-seeded Missoula (21-17-2-0) opens at top-seeded Sheridan Hawks (39-1-0-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Great Falls will host the second game and a third if necessary. Missoula will travel to Sheridan for the second and third games.
The winners will meet for a best-of-3 series starting April 8 and the NA3HL Fraser Cup national tournament is April 15-19 in St. Peters, Missouri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.