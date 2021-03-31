BOZEMAN — The Great Falls Americans and Missoula Junior Bruins open NA3HL playoff action this week with best-of-3 semifinal matchups against teams from Wyoming.

Second-seeded Great Falls (27-11-2-0) travels to play the Gillette Wild (23-15-1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fourth-seeded Missoula (21-17-2-0) opens at top-seeded Sheridan Hawks (39-1-0-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Great Falls will host the second game and a third if necessary. Missoula will travel to Sheridan for the second and third games.

The winners will meet for a best-of-3 series starting April 8 and the NA3HL Fraser Cup national tournament is April 15-19 in St. Peters, Missouri.

