In the final home game of the season for the Helena Bighorns of the North American Tier III Hockey League, the Bighorns fell on their home ice to the Great Falls Americans by a score of 3-2.
Helena grabbed the early lead thanks to a first-period goal from Nick Cofer and after 20 minutes of play, the Bighorns were in front 1-0. However, Great Falls answered with two goals in the second to grab the 2-1 advantage.
In the third, Isaac Ellingson scored to tie the score at 2-2 but Alex Jackson of the Americans found the net with 31 seconds remaining to give the Americans the 3-2 road win at the Helena Ice Arena.
Zac Hattan got the win in net for the Americans, while Anthony Adleman was given the loss for the Bighorns.
Helena (17-18-2-1) has 37 points on the season but is in fifth in the Frontier Standings and won't advance to the postseason. The Bighorns will wrap up their season this weekend with two games at first-place Sheridan, Wyoming.
Great Falls has second place wrapped up with 56 points, followed by Gillette and Missoula.
