GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Jr. Bruins fell behind early and never recovered in dropping a 5-0 decision to the Great Falls Americans on Friday at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
The loss was Missoula's sixth in seven games, giving the team a record of 7-15 in the NA3 Hockey League's Frontier Division. The Americans, who sit in second place in the Frontier League, boosted their record to 17-2.
Great Falls jumped on Jr. Bruins goalie Larkin Dolan almost immediately. Brody Boyce scored just 48 seconds into the game on assists from Blake Nerney and Harley Nyhuis. Roughly 5 minutes later, teammate Dylan Olson scored on assists from Kellen Harris and Tommy Janes.
Olson scored another goal midway through the first period on assists from Jack Olson and Harris. Great Falls took a 3-0 lead into the first break.
In the second period, Logan Rachow lit the lamp on the power play for the hosts, using assists from Nyhuis and Bryson Fletcher. Olson then made it 5-0 at 7:25 in the period on feeds from Olson and Harris.
The hosts finished with a 67-20 edge in shots. The Jr. Bruins will shoot for a bounce-back win Saturday when they again face the Americans in Great Falls at 7:30 p.m.
