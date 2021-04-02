GILLETTE, Wyo. -- Micah Serino’s goal with 7:58 remaining in the first period was the difference as the Great Falls Americans opened their best-of-3 NA3HL playoff semifinals with a 2-0 triumph over the Gillette Wild on Thursday night.
Harley Nyhuis and Tyler Lorring provided the assists for Great Falls (20-6-1-0). Jackson Henningsgard’s empty net score with 1:14 left ensured the Americans would need one more victory to move on to the Frontier Divisional finals next week.
Despite scoring the two goals, second-seeded Great Falls was outshot by third-seeded Gillette 48-31.
The Americans and Wild each were whistled for just four infractions with 27 minutes spent away from the ice. No power play opportunities resulted from the penalties.
Trever Mellen earned the win in the net for the Americans. He redirected all 48 shots for his 20th win in 27 appearances.
The fourth-seeded Missoula Junior Bruins open their playoff series against top-seeded Sheridan on Friday night.
