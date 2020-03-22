GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Americans hockey goaltender Viktor Wennberg has signed a letter of intent with Northland (Wis.) College, an NCAA Division III school.
Wennberg, who will turn 21 on March 31, is a native of Stockholm, Sweden. Northland College is a private liberal arts school in Ashland, Wis.
The Lumberjacks are affiliated with the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC).
Wennberg played two seasons with the Americans (2018-2020) and was 41-8-1, including two playoff games during the 2020 Fraser Cup Playoffs (playoffs were cut short due to the coronavirus). He amassed 1,350 saves, had a 1.93 goals against average and an 0.936 save percentage during his 27-game regular season (21-5-1-0).
Wennberg, who had six shutouts, was selected to play in the 2019 Top Prospects Tournament in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
“Viktor is a good goalie but a better person. He bought into what we were trying to do here, and he did a great job both on and off the ice,” Americans coach and general manager Greg Sears said. “We are very excited that Viktor has committed to Northland College.”
Other NA3HL commitments thus far:
• Bozeman Icedogs: Conan Hayton, Maryville
• Great Falls Americans: Trent Cowden, Colorado State
