MISSOULA — Relegated to a season of road games, the Missoula Jr. Bruins have refused to relent to mental or physical fatigue.
On Saturday night they won at first-place Great Falls for the second time in eight days. They haven't played a home game in seven weeks and the organization is under an enormous amount of financial strain, yet there the Jr. Bruins sit with a 9-4 record, the best start in team history.
If you like underdog sports stories set against the backdrop of a pandemic, you'll like this hockey team. And if you like owners who stand by their team under the most trying of circumstances, you'll like Jason and Liz DiMatteo.
"When you're on the road every game, they're just burned out," Jason DiMatteo told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "You know you're on a bus six hours minimum, you play a game on the road that was supposed to be home, you don't get to save sleep because you're getting home at 2 a.m., then playing on the road again. It's a big difference.
"We're not here to just win the championship, but I'd like to have our team playing on the same level playing field as everybody else."
For the Jr. Bruins, player development is just as high of a priority as winning. The team has a lot of high-school-aged athletes and they're denied some Friday games because they're required to be in school or studying.
It all circles back to the Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID-19 guidelines, which prevent the Jr. Bruins from playing at home. There's nothing the Jr. Bruins can do about it until the guidelines change, so the hard times are going to continue indefinitely.
"We're the only city in the state of Montana right now that our hockey team is not playing at home," Jason DiMatteo said. "For our home games, we've had to go to Helena and Butte, which costs us a minimum of $1,000 for a bus ride. Then you have another $500 to purchase the ice there. It's killing us financially."
According to DiMatteo, the Jr. Bruins aren't getting much relief from officials in charge of Missoula's Glacier Ice Rink, either.
"Every other rink is charging us a discounted (ice time) price, knowing how hard this is on our organization financially," he said. "They're charging us $75 to $100 an hour.
"Our rink in Missoula, with us being their home team, has never gone under $185 (an hour) to help us through this. That's crazy to me. Yeah, I understand they're losing as well. But just having the team here builds the program and at least gets you pumped for next year."
The Jr. Bruins will be back on the road Friday — playing what should have been a home game and paying a high price financially — for a game against the Helena Bighorns. Then they'll take a bus home, arrive in Missoula around 2 a.m., get back on the bus Saturday afternoon and play at Butte that night.
The good news is the hard times aren't going to last forever. Jason DiMatteo is hoping things will improve in 2021.
"The lucky thing for us is we put a lot of home games on the schedule in February and March," he noted, "so hopefully we can get something changed before then."
