With less than three weeks until the 2022 North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, Frontier Division teams have plenty of work ahead of them.
All eight teams in the division were in action over the weekend, with Helena and Great Falls having an additional game that was rescheduled due to an officiating shortage on Nov. 5.
Here are the recaps from the past week’s action:
Wednesday ‘capper
Helena and Great Falls faced each other on Wednesday at Helena Ice Arena.
Tyler Bloom scored twice, and Zach Turner added a third-period power-play goal as the Bighorns shut out the Americans, 3-0.
Marek Andres stopped 20 Great Falls shots for the win in net for Helena.
Bloom’s first goal came 2:12 into the second period. Thomas Hollon and Joe Feamster picked up assists on Bloom’s tally to give Helena a 1-0 lead.
In the third period, Turner’s goal came with the man advantage. Dylan Cunningham and Cade Holland picked up the helpers on the tally.
Tyler Alldredge assisted on Bloom’s empty net goal with 27 seconds to go in the game.
Helena was 1-of-4 on the power-play and outshot Great Falls, 57-20. Americans were 0-of-3 with the man advantage.
Josh Koziol stopped 54 of 56 shots for the Americans.
Friday Flyer
Three games were on the Friday docket, as Helena and Butte had an extra night of rest.
Division-leading Gillette took on the Bozeman Icedogs at Haynes Pavilion.
In a game that featured 120 penalty minutes, six different Wild players scored goals as Gillette shut out the Icedogs, 7-0.
Sky Solig opened the scoring 4:43 into the game, Anthony Foster scored twice in a 27-second span in the opening period.
After a scoreless second period, Adam Severson, Saizha Norwegian, Ryan Hipsag, and Todd Powassin scored in the third.
The Wild outshot Bozeman 44-18 and went 2-of-6 on the power-play. The Icedogs went 0-of-3.
Norwegian had a four-point night, while Jace Johnson logged three assists.
Sean Smer stopped 37-of-44 shots in goal for Bozeman.
At Great Falls, the Americans hosted the Sheridan Hawks.
Sheridan fought off a two-goal comeback in the third period by the Hawks, as Ryan McKenna’s empty-net goal with 48 seconds to play gave the Hawks a 5-3 win over the Americans.
The Hawks led by two goals twice in the game, as McKenna, Tie Schumacher, McCaffrey Billings, and Teejay Torgrimson sandwiched Sheridan goals around Tyler Sunagel’s goal for the Americans, as Sheridan led going into the third period, 4-1.
Aaron Leaf’s goal 3:44 into the third period brought the Americans within two goals, and Ben Cremers’ marker with 3:09 left in regulation pulled Great Falls to within a goal.
The Americans pulled Josh Koziol with 2:24 to go. Josh Humphrey’s fed McKenna for the empty netter to lock up the win for the Hawks.
Great Falls outshot Sheridan in the game, 45-37, and both squads went 1-of-2 with the man advantage.
Patrick Loeffler stopped 42-of-45 shots for the Hawks between the pipes.
Koziol made 32 saves on 36 shots for Great Falls.
Badlands and Yellowstone battled at the beginning of the weekend series in Cody, Wyoming.
Nick Cofer’s even-strength goal with 33 seconds to play clinched the win for the Quake, 3-2.
Carter Johnson’s power-play goal with 8:38 to play in the first period gave Badlands a 1-0 lead.
Ryan Hile’s power-play goal with 2:17 to play in the period knotted the score at 1-1.
Cofer’s first goal of the game came with 14:22 to go in regulation, as the Quake took a one-goal lead.
Hunter Walla scored the equalizer with 3:46 to play in the third period.
Cofer’s game-winner was assisted by Wyatt O’Donoghue and Brayson Bennett.
Yellowstone outshot Badlands in the game, 47-37. The Quake went 1-of-7 on the power-play, while the Sabres were 1-of-4.
Steven Kelley got the win in net for the Quake, as he stopped 34-of-36 shots.
Zach Broxterman made 43 saves for the Sabres.
The Friday Finales
Sheridan 5 Great Falls 3
Gillette 7 Bozeman 0
Yellowstone 3 Badlands 2
Saturday Stories
The Helena Bighorns traveled to Butte on Saturday evening to take on the Cobras.
The Bighorns scored in each period and Marek Andres posted his second shutout in four days as Helena defeated Butte, 3-0.
Padraic Whited, Tyler Bloom, and Cade Holland scored in the first, second, and third periods, respectively.
Andres stopped 21 shots for his third Helena win.
Caleb Cross stopped 48 of 51 shots for Butte.
In Bozeman, the Icedogs and Gillette continued their weekend series as Haynes Arena.
The Wild scored eight goals in the second period, six on the power-play, as Gillette routed the Icedogs, 9-0.
Isaac Young had a hat trick and two assists, Jace Johnson had two goals and three assists, Wylee Gladen had a goal and four assists, Alec Waller had three points, and Adam Severson added two goals.
The Wild went 6-of-9 on the power-play, while Bozeman was unable to convert in eight tries.
Cole Wheaton stopped 17 shots on his way to his first shutout of the season in goal for Wild.
In Cody, Brayson Bennett’s goal in the third round of a shootout gave the Yellowstone Quake a 2-1 win over the Badlands Sabres.
Dawson Wirth scored the opening goal for Badlands, 16 seconds into the game. Tyson Dunbar picked up the assist.
Derrand Wilcox picked up the tying goals for Yellowstone 4:15 into the second period. Wyatt O’Donoghue and Zac Orwig drew the helpers.
Stellar play in net by the Quake’s Edvin Falkenstrom and the Sabres’ Zach Broxterman kept the game tied through the remainder of regulation and the five-minute overtime.
Brady Ridnour scored the opening goal of the shootout session for Badlands. Benjamin Kluza was stopped by Broxterman to close the first round with the Sabres with a one-goal lead.
Logan Powers was stopped by Falkenstrom, and Teagan Scheurer got the equalizer to close out the second round with a 1-1 tie.
Wirth was stopped by Falkenstrom to begin the third round. Bennett beat Broxterman to give the Quake the game-winning goal.
Badlands went 0-of-6 on the power-play, while Yellowstone went 0-of-2.
The teams combined for 96 shots on goal, with the Quake outshooting the Sabres, 53-43.
Falkenstrom made 42 stops for the Quake, while Broxterman made 51 saves for the Sabres.
Sheridan and Great Falls completed their weekend series at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
The teams combined for a five-goal third period, as the Hawks downed the Americans, 5-2.
Josh Humphreys and Tie Schumacher netted the first two goals for Sheridan, as the Hawks led 2-0 heading into the third period.
Tyler Sunagel’s power-play goal with 9:29 to play in regulation clipped the margin back to a goal.
Dalton Thomas, Parker Norling and McCaffrey Billings scored in a 7:04 span late in the third period to give the Hawks a four-goal lead.
Russ Rassmussen scored for the Americans with 39 seconds to go.
Great Falls outshot Sheridan, 57-50. The Americans were 1-of-4 with the man advantage and the Hawks were 0-of-3.
McKenna logged four assists for Sheridan. Bo Buckley saved 55-of-57 shots for the Hawks in net.
Ryan Stowe stopped 45-of-49 shots for Great Falls.
The Saturday Slapshots
Helena 3 Butte 0
Gillette 9 Bozeman 0
Yellowstone 2 Badlands 1 (SO)
Sheridan 5 Great Falls 2
The NA3HL Frontier Division standings (as of Nov. 28)
(GP-W-L-OTL-SOL-PTS)
Gillette 22-19-1-0-2-40
Helena 22-16-4-1-1-34
Sheridan 22-13-8-1-0-27
Butte 21-10-10-1-0-21
Yellowstone 22-8-11-2-1-19
Great Falls 21-9-12-0-0-18
Badlands 22-5-13-2-2-14
Bozeman 22-6-15-0-1-13
Frontier Division goal differential
(GF-GA Difference)
Gillette 140-47 +93
Helena 91-41 +50
Sheridan 97-106 -9
Butte 66-73 -7
Yellowstone 48-70 -22
Great Falls 58-79 -21
Badlands 56-103 -47
Bozeman 49-91 -42
Penalty minutes (PIM)
Bozeman 623
Sheridan 552
Gillette 468
Badlands 466
Great Falls 335
Butte 309
Yellowstone 280
Frontier power-play leaders (SHA = shorthanded goals allowed)
Gillette 45.5% (56-of-123), no SHA
Sheridan 25.2% (29-of-115), seven SHA
Great Falls 23.2% (19-of-82), four SHA
Butte 18.4% (16-of-87), one SHA
Helena 18.2% (18-of-99), three SHA
Yellowstone 12.9% (13-of-101), two SHA
Bozeman 10.5% (10-of-95), two SHA
Badlands 9.9% (9-of-91), four SHA
Frontier penalty-kill leaders (SHG = short-handed goals)
Helena 86% (80-of-93), three SHG
Gillette 85.8% (103-of-120), eight SHG
Yellowstone 80.5% (70-of-87), two SHG
Bozeman 78.7% (107-of-136), two SHG
Butte 77.5% (55-of-71), one SHG
Great Falls 77.5% (69-of-89), four SHG
Sheridan 74.8% (77-of-103), seven SHG
Badlands 65.3% (64-of-98), four SHG
Unofficially speaking…
While it is not an official NA3HL stat, the success of special teams’ play can often be measured with power-play conversion percentage and penalty-kill percentage combined. Here at the percentages for the teams combining the two:
Gillette = 131.3
Great Falls = 100.7
Sheridan = 100.0
Helena = 98.2
Butte = 95.9
Yellowstone = 93.4
Bozeman = 89.2
Badlands = 75.2
Frontier Division scoring leaders
Another prolific weekend by Gillette kept six Wild players in the top 20 in the league in scoring.
Jace Johnson (25-20-45) is one point behind Atlanta’s Nick Jameus for the NA3HL scoring lead. Isaac Young (10-32-42, league-leading 18 power-play assists) is third in the league, Sky Solig (16-22-38) is tied for fifth, Adam Severson (14-21-35) and Saizha Norwegian (11-24-35) are tied for tenth, and Anthony Foster (16-16-32) is tied for 13th.
Sheridan’s Ryan McKenna (17-24-41) is in fourth place and Makhai Sparks (19-16-35) is tied for ninth place and is the league’s top defenseman in scoring.
Butte’s Nick Bradshaw (14-17-31) is tied for 15th.
Top goalies in Frontier Division (qualified goalies)
With Frontier Division games averaging 5.6 goals per contest this past weekend, divisional goaltenders had four shutouts and one one-goal performance.
Helena’s Gabe Swanson is tied for fourth with eight wins. Gillette goaltenders Jake Turek and Cam Wheaton, and Butte’ Caleb Cross each have seven victories, tied for eighth overall.
Great Falls’ Josh Koziol has six wins, tied for 17th.
Swanson is second in goals allowed average (GAA) with a 1.32 mark. Turek’s 1.61 GAA is sixth overall.
Turek’s .945 save percentage is third overall. Swanson’s save percentage of .943 is fourth, followed by Bozeman’s Cam Milewski (.939) in eighth, Yellowstone’s Edvin Falkenstrom (.937) in ninth, and Cross and Koziol (.931) tied for 11th.
Milewski’s 801 saves qualifies him for second overall. Koziol (709) is third, followed by Badlands netminder Zach Broxterman (698) in fourth, Cross (583) in seventh, Falkenstrom (537) in eighth, and Sheridan’s Jack Wood (416) in 16th place.
Divisional scoring streaks
The Frontier Division boasts eight of the top 20 scoring streaks in the NA3HL this season.
Gillette’s Sky Solig and Sheridan’s Makhai Sparks share the league’s lead with a pair of eight-game scoring streaks. Solig’s had 24 points (10-14-24) between Oct. 14 and Nov. 5, while Sparks had 19 points (12-7-19) between Oct. 21 and Nov. 12.
Gillette’s Jace Johnson had a six-game scoring streak (tied for third) in which he registered ten goals and six assists, which is tied for third in points.
Ryan McKenna’s five-game scoring streak featured 12 points. Great Falls’ William Fallman scored 11 points in a five-game run. Butte’s Nick Bradshaw had 11 points in a three-game streak and teammate Luke Schleusner had 10 points, including eight goals, in a four-game run.
406 Stars of the Week
Badlands: Zach Broxterman (94 saves on 98 shots), Carter Johnson (goal, assist)
Bozeman: Sean Smer (67 saves)
Butte: Caleb Cross (48 saves)
Gillette: Jace Johnson (2 goals, 6 assists), Isaac Young (3 goals, 3 assists), Cole Wheaton (17 saves, shutout), Jake Turek (18 saves, shutout)
Great Falls: Josh Koziol (76 saves), Tyler Sunagel (2 goals, assist)
Helena: Marek Andres (41 saves, 2 shutouts), Padraic Whited (goal, assist)
Sheridan: Ryan McKenna (2 goals, 5 assists), Teejay Torgrimson (goal, 2 assists)
Yellowstone: Edvin Falkenstrom (42 saves), Nick Cofer (2 goals), Brayson Bennett (2 assists, shoot out game-winning goal)
The weekend in the Frontier
Butte (4-8-1-0 road) will head to Yellowstone (7-3-1-1 home) for a weekend series against the Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.
2022-2023 series: Butte leads 3-1, outscored Quake 11-9.
The Cobras and Quake split contests at Riley Arena during the first weekend of November. Yellowstone’s lone win of the series was a 3-0 shutout of the Cobras on Nov. 4.
Plenty of good goaltending is anticipated in the series, as Butte’s Caleb Cross (3-1, 1.95 vs. Quake) and Yellowstone’s Edvin Falkenstrom (1-1, 1.50 GAA against Butte)
Helena (7-0-1-0 home) will host the Gillette Wild (11-0 road) in a big weekend battle between the division’s top two teams at Helena Ice Arena.
2022-2023 series: 0-0
The Wild have averaged 6.37 goals per game (leads second place Granite City at 5.48), while having yielded 2.14 per contest. The Bighorns have scored 4.14 goals per game and allowed a division-low 1.87 goals per game (third in the league). It will be very interesting to see what will prevail over the two nights of this rivalry.
Great Falls (1-4 road) will head to Rapid City for a weekend series against the Badlands Sabres (5-7 home) at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.
2022-2023 series: Great Falls, 2-0, outscored the Sabres, 10-5.
The Americans swept the two-game set at Great Falls on Oct. 28-29. Badlands will be looking to reverse the trend.
Bozeman (5-7 home) will host the Sheridan Hawks (7-5 road) in a weekend series at Haynes Pavilion.
2022-2023 series: Sheridan 2-0, outscored the Icedogs 13-7.
The Hawks took back to Sheridan a pair of three-goal victories the weekend of Oct. 21-22.
The Icedogs look to break their current scoreless streak, which stands at 150:20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.