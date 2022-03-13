After winning the Frontier Division title during the regular season of the NA3HL, the Helena Bighorns got a first-round bye during the divisional playoffs.
The six teams in the postseason within the Frontier Division started the playoffs battling it out for a trip to the Fraser Cup Championship Series and after two wins over the Great Falls Americans this weekend, on Friday and Saturday, the Bighorns have advanced the divisional finals of the NA3HL.
On Friday, in Great Falls, the Bighorns got two goals in the first period from Liam Bland. Tyler Bloom also found the back of the net and Helena led 3-1 after one period. Adam Harvey scored two more goals for Helena in the third, while Helena's Eric Buchholz didn't allow another goal and finished with 27 saves.
Then, on Saturday, back in the Helena Ice Arena, the Bighorns clinched their spot in the divisional championship with an 8-2 win.
Bland scored twice again including once in the first and second periods as Helena built a 3-2 lead. Helena was able to pull away in the third as Erik Gibboney scored twice. Andrew Deskin, Tylor Greene, Taber Gutschick and Samuel Feamster also scored in Helena's six-goal victory.
Helena will take on Gillette in a three-game series that starts on March 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.