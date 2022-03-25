The Helena Bighorns are headed to the semifinal round of the NA3HL's Fraser Cup and they have the play of goaltender Eric Buchholz to thank.
Of course, it hasn't been a solo effort. But after a 2-0 win over Granite City on Wednesday night near St. Louis, Missouri and a 4-0 shutout win over El Paso on Friday, the Bighorns are one of four teams to advance to the semifinals and through two games, Buchholz has turned away all 71 shots he's faced.
Helena's defense did its part on Friday. Buchholz had to stop more than 50 shots against the Lumberjacks in the opener. Yet, on Friday, the Bighorns defense made the job much easier for Buchholz but he still held up his end of the bargain as Helena has outscored its opponents 7-0 on its way to a 2-0 record.
Gavyn Galloway got the scoring started for Helena, as he notched his first goal of the Fraser Cup Finals. Samuel Feamster, the fourth-leading scorer during the season in the NA3HL, then made it 2-0 and in the third period, Liam Bland, who had 11 goals in six postseason games, added two more goals in the third, giving him three at the Fraser Cup and 13 total in the NA3HL playoffs
The Bighorns opened the tournament as the third-seeded team and defeated No. 2 Granite City as well as fifth-seeded El Paso. Fellow Frontier Division rival Gillette also qualified but was eliminated by the Rochester Grizzlies, who will now face Helena on Saturday at 7 p.m. (6 local time).
The winner will advance to the championship of the Fraser Cup, which crowns the champion of the NA3HL. That game would be Sunday at 3 p.m.
