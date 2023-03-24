The dream of winning the NA3HL's Fraser Cup is alive and well for the Helena Bighorns following yet another win in the tournament for the two-time Frontier Division champs.
Helena rallied to force overtime on Wednesday, the first day of competition at the 2023 Fraser Cup in St. Peters, Missouri. Helena finally beat the Oregon Tradesman 4-3 thanks to a 2-0 win in the shootout.
That meant that Helena would be able to clinch a berth in the semifinal round with a win on Friday against the Northeast Generals, the other team in their pool and the Bighorns notched a 4-1 victory to advance to the single-elimination round of the tournament.
In the opening period Friday, Helena grabbed a 2-0 lead on the Generals thanks to goals from Tyler Bloom and Harlan Wojtusik, who was assisted by Cade Holland, formerly of Helena High and Garrett Bogan.
Andrew Deskin added to the lead early in the second period and suddenly, Helena was in front 3-0. Sean Gorman scored for the Generals and the score remained 3-1, until eight minutes left in the third when Camden Cunningham found the back of the net for the second time in the Fraser Cup to give Helena an insurance goal in the 4-1 triumph.
Northeast actually had a 37-17 advantage in terms of shots on goal but Keaton French was stellar between the pipes and turned away 36 of the 37 he faced for the Bighorns.
Helena will take on the Granite City Lumberjacks after winning its pool. Oregon and Alexandria advanced and will meet in the other semifinals game. Helena's semifinal will begin at 6 PM (MST) on Saturday.