Keaton French of the Helena Bighorns, who is pictured in a regular-season game earlier this season, had 36 stops in the win on Friday night in the Fraser Cup in Missouri. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

The dream of winning the NA3HL's Fraser Cup is alive and well for the Helena Bighorns following yet another win in the tournament for the two-time Frontier Division champs.

Helena rallied to force overtime on Wednesday, the first day of competition at the 2023 Fraser Cup in St. Peters, Missouri. Helena finally beat the Oregon Tradesman 4-3 thanks to a 2-0 win in the shootout. 