For the second time this week, the Helena Bighorns and Gillette Wild of the NA3HL went to overtime in the final series of the Frontier Divisional Playoff.
Only this time, the result was a little different. The score was the same, 4-3, but Friday, it was Helena that celebrated a game-winning goal as Corbin Skinner found the back of the net 38 seconds into the extra frame to give the Bighorns the win inside the Helena Ice Arena. The NA3HL Divisional series in the Frontier is now tied 1-1 and the deciding game will be played Saturday at 7:05 p.m in Helena.
Helena won the regular season title and was the top-seeded team but dropped the opening game 4-3 on Wednesday night. Yet, Bighorns returned home Friday hoping to even the series and force a winner-take-all third game.
Liam Bland certainly did all he could to keep Helena's season alive and scored twice in the second period. The first goal came about four minutes into the second. The second goal followed just a few minutes later to give the Bighorns a 2-0 lead.
Yet, the Wild quickly evened the score as Leighton Weasler and Alex Duchemin both scored before the end of the stanza, making it 2-2 headed to the third.
Logan Dudinsky actually gave the Wild a 3-2 lead with just under 13 minutes remaining, however, Bland gave the sellout crowd at the Helena Ice Arena something to cheer about with a game-tying goal with 5:41 left in the third. Yet, neither team was able to break the tie, forcing overtime for the second straight game. Helena finished with 64 shots on goal. Gillette finished with 57.
The two teams will meet once again Saturday with a trip to the Fraser Cup Championship finals in Missouri on the line.
