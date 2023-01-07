HELENA — If not for their differing jersey numbers, an untrained eye would have a hard time distinguishing between Camden and Braden Cunningham.
Twin brothers, the pair is living out something of a fantasy as teammates on the Helena Bighorns junior hockey team.
“It’s sick,” Camden said. “I’ve played with him my entire life. We have a kinda bond, so I make plays with him easier than most players.”
“I’m kinda used to it now because I’ve played with him my whole life, so it’s obviously always special,” Braden said. “We always have a special chemistry together.”
Add Dylan Cunningham to the mix, an older cousin of about three years, and on any given Bighorn game night, there’s three jerseys with “Cunningham” stitched on the back on the ice.
“It’s awesome,” Dylan said. “Playing with these two, it’s like great chemistry, it’s easy to know where they’re at. We lived together for a while, so it’s really easy to play with them.”
That chemistry shown under the bright lights of the Helena Ice Arena Friday night as an all-Cunningham first-period goal (scored by Camden and assisted by Braden and Dylan) ended up being the difference-maker in a win over the Gillette Wild.
The Bighorns added three goals in the third for good measure as Jesse Schindel saved 29 shots to earn the shutout in a 4-0 victory.
Camden and Braden grew up in Helena as their father, Scott, guided the Bighorns to 466 wins from 2004-2014.
The family, which includes older brother Nolan, moved to Canada when Scott joined the coaching staff of the Brooks Bandits, a Tier II Alberta Junior Hockey League program.
When Scott became the head coach and director of hockey operations for the Bighorns ahead of the 2022-23 season, his sons followed him, becoming the youngest two players on the roster.
“It’s awesome to be back…When we left Helena and moved to Canada, we were always thinking about coming back,” Scott said. “That was always the plan. It all happened a little bit earlier than expected, but we’re all glad to be back.”
“I think they fit in pretty well. There’s times where they get a little bit excited on the bench when things aren’t going the right way. They’ll grow and learn with the other guys. The older guys have done a good job accepting them.”
Youth hasn’t stopped Camden and Braden from making an impact.
With his goal on Friday, Camden tallied his 25th point of the season, third-most on the Bighorns’ roster.
Dylan added two assists to his team-high 20 entering play, while Braden notched his 16th assist and 22nd point of the campaign.
Scott said there’s been a “learning curve” to coaching his sons, and while hockey runs deep in the Cunningham family, they try to leave the sport at the rink.
“We always talk about keeping hockey at the hockey rink and not bringing it home,” Scott said. “For them, it’s easy, for me, it’s hard. It’s been good, it’s been fun, and it’s pretty special.”
When it’s time to step on the ice, though, Camden and Braden know where their father stands.
“He gave us a rule at the beginning of the year, he’s like, ‘when we’re on the ice, I’m not your [expletive] dad,’” Braden said.
Nevertheless, the smiling face of a proud father says everything after a night like Friday when one of his sons – Camden – was brought back onto the ice to the cheers of 1,400 faithful fans as one of the team’s “stars of the game.”
Scott is in his 25th season coaching junior hockey.
He – along with associate head coach Damon Hanson – has the Bighorns sporting a 23-7-1-1 record. Helena is now just five points behind Gillette for first place in the NA3HL’s Frontier Division.
A passion for the game got Scott involved in it early in life and now he’s got a front row seat to watch two of his sons realize that same love.
“I got into coaching at an early age and all three of my kids got bit by the bug,” Scott said. “It’ll probably stay with them forever.”
“I never thought I’d ever come back to Helena, let alone play for [the Bighorns], so that’s obviously special,” Braden said.
