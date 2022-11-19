The Helena Bighorns dropped their first game against the Butte Cobras on Friday night in over 500 days by a score of 4-3.
That was in Butte. However, on Saturday night back at the Helena Ice Arena, the Bighorns notched a 5-2 victory to even up the two-game weekend series.
Tyler Alldredge opened the scoring for the Bighorns. Then, later in the first period Harlan Wojtusik found the back of the net twice, which gave Helena a 3-0 lead after the opening stanza.
Braden Cunningham added to the lead in the second period before Butte scored twice early in the lead on goals from Nick Bradshaw and Patrick Crooks.
Yet, Helena answered with a goal from Thomas Hollon and held on for a final margin of 5-2. Marek Andres also played a key role in the win for the Bighorns with 36 saves.
Helena is now 14-4-1-1 on the season and is second place in the Frontier Division with 31 points. Butte is second with 21.
